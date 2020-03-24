National PTA Launches Webpage to Support Families and Educators During COVID-19 Crisis

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA launched a comprehensive webpage today, which features resources, tools and information to support families and educators amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Located at PTA.org/COVID-19, the goal is to help communities navigate the emerging challenges the pandemic has presented, while meeting the educational and social and emotional needs of all students, educators and families.

"While our utmost priority during this crisis is the health and safety of all students, educators, staff and families, we are also committed to making sure our communities have what they need during this challenging time," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "Our nation's families and educators have many questions and concerns, and we hope the information and resources on this webpage help them navigate this crisis."

COVID-19 has and will continue to have a significant impact on K-12 education and on the communities PTAs serve. Among the many resources available at PTA.org/COVID-19 are guides for families on social and emotional support, learning at home and healthy habits; and resources for educators on teaching from home, supporting their students and selfcare.

The webpage also links to resources from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and U.S. Department of Education and provides information on how to talk to children about COVID-19, what is being done to support equitable access to the internet for student learning and to ensure vulnerable youth have access to school meals, and what legislative action Congress is taking regarding COVID-19.

National PTA is also calling on Congress to take swift, bipartisan action to provide fiscal and policy relief to state and local education agencies. In advocacy efforts over the last week, the association called on the administration to provide clear and robust guidance for families and schools on critical issues related to COVID-19, including state testing requirements, access and support for online learning, and access to school meals.

"Funding, flexibility, and clear and robust guidance from the federal government is essential to support state and local capacity, address the impact of COVID-19 on our education system and to keep our nation's students learning and supported," said Nathan Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "National PTA remains committed to supporting and advocating for our nation's students, families, schools and communities in this time of crisis."

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

SOURCE National PTA

Related Links

http://www.pta.org

