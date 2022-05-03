National PTA to Honor the Critical Work of Educators During Teacher Appreciation Week

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the recent challenging and unconventional school years, teachers have continued to go above and beyond to support students. To elevate, honor and thank teachers for the critical work they do—throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and all the time—National PTA will mark May 2-6 as Teacher Appreciation Week.

"It's no secret that times have been tough, but teachers have continued to show up every day and go beyond the call of duty to support children's learning and development and ensure they have the tools they need to reach their full potential," said Anna King, president of National PTA. "Now more than ever, it's critical that we support our teachers and thank them for everything they do for our nation's youth."

As part of the association's efforts during Teacher Appreciation Week, National PTA will host a special Facebook live conversation Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. EDT in collaboration with the National Education Association (NEA). The event will provide a platform for educators to share the realities of teaching right now and what they really need to feel encouraged, appreciated and respected. It will also include a discussion on ways communities, parents, students and policymakers can support our nation's educators. The event will be moderated by Lisa Ann Walter of the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary and will feature U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona, National PTA President Anna King, NEA President Becky Pringle and a diverse group of educators from across the country.

National PTA is also releasing a special "teacher talk" mini-series of its Notes from the Backpack podcast in conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Week. The series features conversations with educators about what it is like being a teacher right now, what they wish families knew about their job and how families can work with teachers to improve the education system. Episodes will be released every Wednesday through mid-May and will be available to stream at PTA.org/BackpackNotes.

In addition to tuning into the Facebook live conversation and listening to the podcast episodes, National PTA encourages everyone to recognize and thank teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week by:

Sharing photos and stories of teachers on social media using #ThankATeacher

Sending heartfelt letters, cards and messages of appreciation

Creating artwork, poems and video messages

Recognizing teachers with awards and certificates

Using special social media graphics

"Recent surveys have found that teachers' job satisfaction levels appear to have hit an all-time low and educators are planning to leave the profession in record numbers. It is especially important this year that we elevate teachers and give them the gratitude they deserve," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "We hope everyone will join us in giving our nation's teachers the support they need during Teacher Appreciation Week and all the time."

Teacher Appreciation Week is sponsored by Proud National PTA Sponsor Office Depot. To support teachers and school communities across the nation and show appreciation, Office Depot is offering discounts in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week as well as a Teacher Gift Guide to find personalized gifts, supplies and more.

Additional support for Teacher Appreciation Week comes from Proud National PTA Sponsor BAND, a group communication app for PTAs. In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, BAND is offering self-care packages that can be gifted to teachers in recognition of their hard work.

National PTA has designated the first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week since 1984. For more information about Teacher Appreciation Week and for digital certificates, virtual thank-you cards and other ideas and resources to celebrate and honor teachers, visit PTA.org/ThankATeacher.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

SOURCE National PTA