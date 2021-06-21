National Radio Host Kim Komando to Deliver More Tech Insider Tips to Her National Radio and Streaming Audiences

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kim Komando, America's most trusted radio host and tech expert, releases details surrounding her new afternoon tech news update available to music, talk and sports radio stations as well as podcast and streaming platforms. The tech expert now offers exclusive insider secrets to help listeners live their best digital life.

Kim Komando hosts a three-hour weekend radio show on over 420 stations in the United States and globally on the American Forces Radio Network. She also hosts a morning tech news update seven days a week on 389 stations in the United States. The new daily afternoon tech tip stems from an increase in listener demand.

It is offered to music, talk and sports radio stations as well as podcast and streaming platforms free of charge. In total, this program is a one-minute Komando Digital Life Tech Tip and carries a 60-second commercial. The Komando Digital Life Tech Tip will launch on Monday, July 12, 2021.

With more than two decades or experience, Kim Komando has been delivering trusted tech advice to consumers from all walks of life, with an emphasis on the different ways to use tech and digital products and services to enhance their lives. A serial entrepreneur, tech guru, award-winning author and keynote speaker, Komando is focused on using her business acumen to help connect us with technology.

Examples of the digital insider tips that Komando will deliver to her radio audience include:

How to stop robocalls by changing one smartphone setting.

Ransomware prevention secrets.

The best parental control smartphone apps.

"Kim's savvy consumer tech knowledge has been helping listeners across the Chicagoland area for years in the way only she can — with a keen understanding of how we got to where we are and what comes next," said Stephanie Tichenor, Program Director at WLS-AM 890 Chicago.

"Kim has been a trusted partner with Newsradio 1080 KRLD for 15 years. Kim is always talking about the most relevant tech news and I'm amazed at how easily she explains it to our audience. The Kim Komando show is engaging, entertaining and you will learn something every week," said Paul Mann, Brand Manager and News Director at Newsradio 1080 KRLD.

"She's entertaining. She's helpful. Kim continues to make great radio," said Kraig T. Kitchin, Founder and President of talent management firm Sound Mind.

In addition to Kim Komando's morning tech update to 389 radio stations, Komando's three-hour call-in talk-radio show, "The Kim Komando Show," airs weekly across more than over 420 stations to an estimated 6.5 million listeners. Her "Daily Tech Update" reports are heard on 389 radio stations, and her website, Komando.com, along with her consumer-technology newsletters, e-books and syndicated "USA Today" column, reach millions of readers and listeners.

To hear the latest from Kim Komando, you can visit her website at Komando.com.

About Kim Komando

Kim Komando is one of America's most successful radio hosts and web entrepreneurs, and a trusted source for digital-lifestyle and technology that helps improve individuals' daily lives. Mostly known for her popular " The Kim Komando Show ," the largest weekend radio show in the country which airs weekly across 420 stations to an estimated 6.5 million listeners. Her "Daily Tech Update" reports are heard on 389 radio stations. She also hosts a business-oriented tech show weekly on SiriusXM. Kim Komando is also a star in the talk-radio and podcast community. She received the Gracie Award for Outstanding Program Host in 2007, and she was named Talker magazine's "Woman of the Year" in 2009. Additionally, she was a speaker at Fortune's 2009 Most Powerful Woman Summit as well as nominated by Fortune one of America's Most Powerful Women, keynote at the 2017 NAB and keynote at the 2019 NASA conference on cyber security. She covers everything from the latest gadgets and breaking tech news to privacy tips to help you stay safe and secure when you're online. According to Kim, "It's not about techies and computer troubleshooting anymore. It's now about a lifestyle – the lifestyle of a digital age." Her " Daily Tech Update " reports are heard around the world, and her website, Komando.com , along with her consumer-technology newsletters, and e-books reach millions of readers and listeners.

Media Contact Information

Jackie Dadas-Kraper

[email protected]

248.842.0597

SOURCE Kim Komando