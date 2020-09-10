National Real Estate Development Group Announces New Partner And Chief Operating Officer

COMVEST/LifeCare Properties (LCP) is headquartered in Biloxi on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. COMVEST, through its wholly owned affiliate LifeCare Properties LLC, is a multi-generational and diverse commercial real estate development company that is currently focusing on luxury senior living communities that feature assisted living and memory care.

As Managing Partner and COO, Mr. Cole will oversee the company's portfolio for asset management, strategic initiatives and pursuits for new development opportunities and innovation.

Cole will operate and expand LCP's satellite office, located in the Butchertown historic district of Louisville, KY, as the city is an epicenter for senior living real estate, operations, technology and thought leadership.

"After working alongside the COMVEST/LCP team for the past several years, I'm thrilled to now be part of it and help drive expansion of this special development team and mission," said Jeremy Cole. "Our founder, Brooks, has been a mentor to me and I respect his broad experience and acumen across many categories of real estate. He is a Harvard Alum and served on the Real Estate Advisory Board at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design. Brooks has a very diverse background in commercial real estate development. After seven years of being CEO for Blake Management Group, I look forward to adding my seasoned perspective to how we design our spaces, how we team with operations, and ultimately how we enhance the lives of seniors. We plan to target what we believe are growth markets and trade areas in the Southwest and the Mid and Mountain West. These are fun places to be for all ages."

Cole spent more than 15 years in management consulting, working for Accenture LLC, Marriott International and as a campaign manager for various political campaigns. He has an MBA with a focus in Operations Management and a bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Kentucky. He has been accepted to Harvard Graduate School of Design's Real Estate Development program and will be a proud member of the 2021 class.

Cole's experience and specialties include but are not limited to senior living executive management; senior care and service delivery excellence; senior software management; senior community operations and program/project management.

"We are thrilled to add Jeremy to our leadership team at COMVEST/LCP," said Brooks Holstein, Managing Member. "Not only will he bring a tighter focus on senior living operations for all LCP assets, but he will also be a great partner and role model for our employees and vendors."

Holstein has an expansive background in Corporate Real Estate development beginning his career in 1979 with Wendy's International. He founded COMVEST Properties in 2003. In conjunction with Net Lease Developers and transactional development partners, COMVEST has developed over 2 million square foot of shopping centers and various single-tenant retail properties while establishing a lucrative retail portfolio. In 2018, COMVEST elected to exist the retail sector and expanded its development platform with the formation of LifeCare Properties, LLC, focusing primarily on upscale, resort-style senior housing. Under the terms of a joint venture with Blake Management Group, LifeCare Properties will assist in the expansion of The Blake senior living brand beginning with Texas communities: The Blake at Waco and The Blake at New Braunfels.

To learn more about Jeremy Cole, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeremy-cole-5ba6741/

To learn more about COMVEST/LifeCare Properties, LLC, please visit: https://lifecarepropertiesllc.com/

More About COMVEST/LifeCare Properties, LLC:

COMVEST Properties, a commercial real estate company based in Biloxi, MS, continues to expand its development opportunities with the formation of LifeCare Properties, LLC, focused on the development of upscale senior housing. LifeCare Properties and Blake Management Group (BMG) have entered a joint venture that will expand the resort-style Blake senior living brand nationwide. Under the joint venture, LifeCare Properties will develop and own the properties and BMG will provide turnkey operational management. BMG (blakeliving.com) was founded in 2007 and currently has 17 resort-style senior living communities operating or in development Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida. LifeCare Properties and BMG plan to open 10 more Blake-branded properties in select markets over the next 5 years. LifeCare Properties, LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of COMVEST Properties, LLC, a Biloxi, Mississippi-based commercial real estate development company. To learn more, please visit: http://lifecarepropertiesllc.com/

SOURCE LifeCare Properties LLC; COMVEST Properties LLC