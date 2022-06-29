National Real Estate Media Platform, Commercial Observer, Launches ESG Newsletter

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Observer, the premier media and information services company that informs and connects leaders in the commercial real estate industry, has announced the launch of ESG Insights, a monthly newsletter encompassing the latest news and trends surrounding Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance (ESG) in the commercial real estate industry. The launch of the monthly newsletter aligns with Commercial Observer's commitment and recent investments dedicated to expanding ESG coverage through new products, partnerships and events.

With commercial real estate contributing an oversized percentage of global carbon emissions, the best means of achieving carbon neutrality has become one of the most debated topics in the industry. New legislation calling for the industry to reduce its carbon footprint has come with a hefty price tag.

Likewise, issues like diversity and governance, and its impact on commercial real estate, are of increasing importance to a younger workforce that will be shaping business practices well into the future and the industry is looking for a clearer roadmap to navigate emerging ESG and sustainability needs.

"Commercial Observer's ESG Insights and extended coverage in the space will create meaningful dialogue, new connections, and valuable resources that inform our members of today's most pressing challenges and opportunities. More action is needed and our suite of ESG programs will help the industry navigate this landscape and make positive change faster," said Michael Rose, CEO, Observer Media.

ESG Insights will provide Commercial Observer's subscribers with stories and actionable data to help them make decisions regarding what's become one of the fastest-moving and widely debated realities of the business. Coverage will include executive profiles, data and research, regulatory changes, features on the companies leading the way, and deep-dives into the properties that are introducing sustainable best practices and successfully achieving carbon neutrality.

"There has never been a more critical time to align the building industry with the broader needs of the communities it serves," stated Commercial Observer Editor-in-Chief Max Gross. "There are forward-thinking companies using real estate to advance past carbon neutrality to net zero. There are companies that have looked in the mirror and decided to change the way they do business. Tracking that progress is one of the more important stories that anyone in CRE needs to stay current with."."

Commercial Observer has also introduced several ESG, DEI and sustainability events and programs. ESG Insights will launch in tandem with Commercial Observer's national Tech Insider LIVE Climate Action program which is being hosted on June 23.

The company has additionally forged several strategic partnerships including those with the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) for the 2022 PropTech Challenge which centered on the industry's efforts to achieve carbon net zero. Commercial Observer is also a supporter of the Commercial Real Estate FInance Council (CREFC) June 2022 Annual Conference's opening ESG session with JPMorgan Chase and Blackstone.

