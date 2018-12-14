National Resident Matching Program President and CEO to Retire

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) Board of Directors announces the impending retirement of President and CEO Mona M. Signer. Ms. Signer joined the NRMP in 2002 as Director before transitioning to the Executive Director role in 2005. In 2015 she was named President and CEO.

Over the course of her tenure, and in partnership with the Board, she successfully led the organization to create NRMP International®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the U.S.-based matching program; develop the annual Transition to Residency national stakeholder conference for medical school faculty and clinical training staff; and modernize NRMP's web-based information technology platforms to improve service to constituents. Ms. Signer also nurtured Board engagement by helping members develop a comprehensive strategic plan for the organization, form new standing committees, and extend membership to resident physicians, graduate medical education program directors, and a public member. She has been a sought-after speaker at the national level, using those opportunities to build and maintain strong connections with the undergraduate and graduate medical education communities. She also expanded the NRMP staff to include research, information technology, and communications professionals who developed a cadre of Match-related data reports and online resources aimed at promoting "goodness of fit" for Match applicants and programs. Under her leadership, applicant participation in the Main Residency Match and the Specialties Matching Service for fellowship training grew by more than 20 percent and 60 percent, respectively, while the number of positions placed in those Matching Programs rose by more than 35 and 100 percent.

"Ms. Signer has been an extraordinary leader for the organization," said Dr. Susan Guralnick, Chair of the Board and Co-Chair of the Search Committee. "Throughout her tenure, she has ensured that the NRMP has always met the highest standards of fairness, integrity, and reliability."

Dr. Steven Scheinman, Chair-Elect and Co-Chair of the Search Committee, echoed those sentiments: "Ms. Signer has led the NRMP exceptionally well through a period of remarkable development and growth for the organization. She leaves the Match healthy, strong, and poised for new opportunities."

Ms. Signer has devoted her career to education, having formerly worked in medical education at the American Hospital Association and served as a publicly-elected member of the Montgomery County Board of Education, the largest school system in Maryland. Ms. Signer will step down in December of this year, and the NRMP Board of Directors has contracted with Korn Ferry to assist in the recruitment and selection of the next leader. Questions about recruitment should be directed to Korn Ferry at nrmp@kornferry.com.

The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP), or The Match, is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 42,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 60 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

