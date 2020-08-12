National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Awarded $5 Million Youth Apprenticeship Grant from U.S. Department of Labor

The NRAEF will work with four pilot states – Colorado, Delaware, Louisiana and Maryland – and link its ProStart and Restaurant Ready programs to the Youth Readiness Apprenticeship initiative. ProStart is a career and technical education program reaching 150,000 high school students pursuing careers in culinary arts and restaurant management. Restaurant Ready partners with community-based organizations (CBOs) to provide young adults, ages 16 through 24 who are out of school and out of work, with job skills training.

"The additional funding will help us grow our apprenticeship program and give young people the training and education they need to launch a successful career and build a better future for themselves," said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. "Apprenticeship is a win-win for both employers and employees. Through apprenticeship programs, employees have a clear pathway to advancement and a higher income."

Joining the NRAEF in this work is a network of State Restaurant Associations (SRAs), education and training providers, State Apprenticeship Agencies and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) service providers. Out of the 120 organizations that applied for a Youth Apprenticeship grant, only 14 were selected. Among the 14 organizations, the NRAEF was the only trade association foundation selected.

The Foundation's registered apprenticeship program has over 2,000 apprentices currently enrolled with a 90 percent retention rate. The program is now offered in 44 states at more than 300 apprenticeship sites.

The Restaurant Youth Registered Apprenticeship program is made possible through a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration which is financing 77% of the total program costs, of $6.5 million, with industry leveraged resources of 23%.

To learn more about how you and/or your company can get involved with apprenticeship, visit ChooseRestaurants.org/Apprenticeship.

