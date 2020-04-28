National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Webcast Of Its Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; Urges Stockholders To Participate Remotely

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, announced today that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of stockholders on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, to minimize risk from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to stockholders, employees and the community. The company strongly encourages all stockholders to access the meeting via the live webcast rather than attend the meeting in person, as per recommendations provided by the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and federal, state and local government officials.

Pursuant to the order of the Governor of the State of Florida, gatherings of more than 10 persons are prohibited; therefore, only 10 persons total shall be permitted to attend the Annual Meeting, which number shall include members of the Board of Directors and management in attendance. Once we have reached capacity, no additional persons shall be permitted to enter the Annual Meeting.

Stockholders may access the Annual Meeting via webcast at https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/nnn. Instructions on how to ask questions following the business portion of the Annual Meeting will be provided at the web address provided herein.

Stockholders will not be able to vote or revoke their proxy through the webcast, nor participate actively other than to participate in the Q&A session after completion of the business portion of the Annual Meeting. To ensure that all votes are counted at the Annual Meeting, the Company strongly encourages stockholders to vote their shares in one of the manners indicated in the previously distributed proxy materials, or through their broker, bank or other nominee's voting instruction form.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned 3,118 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 86 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 30 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

