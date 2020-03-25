National Retail Solutions (NRS) Joins Nielsen Connect Partner Network

NEWARK, N.J., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), the operator of a leading nationwide point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers, today announced that it has joined Nielsen's Connect Partner Network.

The relationship with NRS enables Nielsen's Global Connect Business clients within the retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries to access NRS' point-of-sale scanner data curated from over 8,000 independent, predominantly urban retailers nationwide. Because the NRS-gathered data is now aligned with the Nielsen product hierarchy and Nielsen TDLinx channel definitions, Nielsen CPG clients have unprecedented visibility into the hard-to-reach and hard-to-measure inner-city independent retail sector with its diverse, multicultural customer base.

"NRS is pleased to offer its store-level, inner-city independent retail transaction data through the Nielsen Connect Partner Network. Nielsen is the global leader in marketplace measurement. It was a natural fit to bring data from our network of independent retailers to market through the Connect Partner Network," said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS.

"CPG manufacturers have enormous growth potential in the inner-city independent retailer sector. As more companies look for white and grey space to fuel growth, the inner-city independent retailer offers a new frontier. Alignment with Nielsen's master data ensures that client adoption of this dataset is frictionless. It will be easy to integrate our data with their other Nielsen measurement assets," said Eli Korn, COO of NRS.

"We are excited to further expand the Nielsen Connect Partner Network by partnering with NRS and to continue fueling a smarter market for the retail and CPG industry," said Brett Jones, Global Leader, Connect Partner Network, Nielsen. "Our clients are uniquely positioned to solve their biggest problems and stay ahead of a rapidly changing consumer landscape through the unmatched breadth of our collaborative ecosystem of trustworthy and innovative partners."

The Nielsen Connect Partner Network was founded on the concept of an open ecosystem that uses Nielsen's data and established relationships with CPG clients as connective tissue. It serves both partners and clients by making it easier for them to collaborate. With frictionless ease, clients and partners can shift their workload from managing data to analysis and targeting, all within the largest curated network of vendors serving the CPG industry.

Nielsen and NRS will introduce clients to this new and actionable offering in the coming months.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform plus NRS PAY credit card processing for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively, including inventory tracking, store statistics, user management, one-touch Boss Revolution® PIN-less recharge, and integration with the BR Club customer loyalty program. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers are able to leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban customer bases nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

