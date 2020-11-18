National Rural Health Day: Sharing Resources and Stories of Rural America

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year in the United States, the third Thursday of November is designated as National Rural Health Day (NRHD). What began as an annual, single day of recognition by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) is now in its 10th year as a nationwide grassroots movement and ongoing conversation focused on rural health.

National Rural Health Day honors those who live, work, and serve 57 million rural Americans. With the release of the annual Community Stars publication on November 19, rural health professionals and organizations from a record-breaking 48 states are recognized for their outstanding contributions and dedication to service. View the eBook and discover all the resources for NRHD 2020 at PowerofRural.org.

State Offices of Rural Health, their partners and other organizations across the U.S. have been hosting events in honor of NRHD all week. Events continuing through Saturday of this week include topics on the rural response to COVID-19, telehealth and a market update from the best thought leaders in rural health. Connect to the full lineup of activities here.

On November 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET, NOSORH will host a special web event - The Power of Rural is 100% Community. Joining Teryl Eisinger, CEO of NOSORH, are Katherine Ortega Courtney, Ph.D., and Dominic Cappello, authors of 100% Community: Ensuring 10 Vital Services for Surviving and Thriving, as well as Matthew Probst, PA-C, featured in the 2018 award-award-winning documentary, The Providers. Together, they will discuss the roadmap they have created to help rural counties press reset and learn how to work together in new ways to create local systems of health, safety, education, and economic stability.

NRHD's momentum continues through the week, including the 2nd Annual Rural Health Clinical Congress, a special online, interactive CME event for those caring for rural and underserved populations. This half-day, no-cost event hosted by Rural Medical Education (RME) Collaborative will be broadcast live on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.

"As you join the National Rural Health Day effort during these difficult times, you will find lessons in leadership and service," said Eisinger. "Each activity and story zoom in on the great collaborative work of national, state and local leaders, health professionals, and volunteers who remind us to stay connected, focused, and dedicated to the #powerofrural." PowerofRural.org is home to everything needed to make the most of Nov. 19, 2020, and throughout the year.

