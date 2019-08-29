National Safety Council Accepting Nominations for 2020 Green Cross for Safety Awards

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is accepting submissions for its prestigious Green Cross for Safety awards, presented to individuals and organizations that have advanced safety at work, in homes and communities, or in transportation. Winners will have demonstrated continuous improvement, the effectiveness of their actions, the value of their initiative and the impact it has had on others.

"Year after year, we are encouraged to see the outstanding safety work that individuals and companies submit as part of their Green Cross for Safety awards nominations," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Eliminating preventable deaths and injuries takes the combined effort of many, and we look forward to recognizing the leaders in this space with our annual awards."

Green Cross for Safety awards will be presented in the following categories:

Excellence in Safety – Recognizing a corporation, organization or coalition and its unrelenting pursuit of exceptional, transferrable safety practices

Recognizing a corporation, organization or coalition and its unrelenting pursuit of exceptional, transferrable safety practices Safety Innovation – Recognizing an individual, corporation or organization that developed a transformative approach to a long-held safety challenge

Recognizing an individual, corporation or organization that developed a transformative approach to a long-held safety challenge Safety Advocate – Recognizing an individual, coalition or community partnership that has made a significant impact on safety by advocating for proven or promising practices to raise awareness or change policy to prevent further injuries and deaths

Submissions for the 2020 Green Cross for Safety awards will be accepted through Nov. 22. Finalists will be selected by March, and winners will be announced May 14 at the Green Cross for Safety awards celebration in Chicago.

To learn more about the award application process or how you can support the 2020 Green Cross for Safety awards celebration, visit greencross.nsc.org or click here.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

