National Safety Council Announces Amazon Sponsorship to Support Women in Safety

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council has received a $125,000 sponsorship from Amazon to support women in safety. The sponsorship will go toward bolstering three NSC initiatives: the Council's Marion Martin Award, its Women in Safety Scholarship program and its Women's Division.

Although women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, they comprise only 19% of employees within the safety industry. Women in safety tend to earn less than their male colleagues, and they account for only 22% of those who have earned the certified safety professional designation from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals, which is considered the gold standard of safety certifications1.

"Data shows that an organization with a diverse workforce is more likely to outperform those without diversity," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "We know women are an important part of that equation. We are thrilled to partner with Amazon to ensure women are involved and supported at all levels of the safety profession. We celebrate those already working to save lives."

"Innovation in the safety industry thrives when diverse people, including women, bring their voices to the table," said Heather MacDougall, Vice President of Worldwide Workplace Health and Safety at Amazon. "From hourly associates to upper management and leadership, women have critical roles at Amazon and significantly strengthen our safety program. We're proud to support the NSC mission to recognize and provide resources to women in the safety industry."

Funds from the Amazon sponsorship will go toward supporting three NSC programs:

Marion Martin Award: The NSC Marion Martin Award celebrates women in safety who have achieved professional excellence in their area of specialty and helped pave the way for other women in the profession.

Women in Safety Scholarship: Awarded for the first time in 2018, the NSC Women in Safety Scholarship provides a renewable scholarship for women studying safety in the workplace, with the number of awards varying per year. In addition to the tuition scholarship, funding also is provided to attend NSC Congress & Expo – the world's largest annual gathering of safety professionals.

Women's Division: Formerly the NSC Women's Caucus, the NSC Women's Division provides an opportunity for women to network with top female safety professionals worldwide. To date, about 275 individuals participate in the NSC Women's Division.

Those interested in recognizing an outstanding female safety professional can learn more about NSC awards here. Nominations for the Marion Martin Award will be accepted until March 27, 2020.

To learn more about NSC scholarships, click here. Applications for the Women in Safety Scholarship are due no later than March 31, 2020.

More information about the NSC Women's Division can be found here.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

1 Women and Safety in the Modern Workplace - https://www.assp.org/docs/default-source/default-document-library/assp_women_and_safety_report_0419.pdf?sfvrsn=28

SOURCE National Safety Council

Related Links

http://www.nsc.org

