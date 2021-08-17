National Safety Council Announces Finalists for 2021 Green Cross for Safety Award

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Safety Council announced the finalists for the 2021 Green Cross for Safety® awards, presented annually to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated leadership in keeping people safe on and off the job.

"I am inspired by this year's Green Cross for Safety award finalists' unwavering commitment to safety," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "It takes all of us to make each other safer so everyone can live their fullest lives. These teams represent the safety heroes who make that possible every day — an achievement we look forward to celebrating together this fall."

Finalists for the 2021 Green Cross for Safety awards are:

Safety Advocate, sponsored by FirstGroup – recognizes those who have made a significant impact on safety by raising awareness and bringing about change

CCMSI

City of Houston - Houston Health Department

- Houston Health Department Nutrien AG Solution

Safety Excellence, sponsored by UPS – recognizes a corporation, coalition or organization that relentlessly pursued safety

Berry Corporation

Murphy-Hoffman Company

United States Steel Corporation

Safety Innovation, presented by The Dow Chemical Company – recognizes a researcher, corporation or organization that approached a long-held challenge and developed a transformative response to the problem

Amazon

Central Plateau Cleanup Comp

UPS

Winners will be announced at the 2021 Green Cross Celebration Oct. 11. The event raises critical funds to support programs that provide education, resources and tools to individuals and employers to keep people safe at work, on the road and everywhere in between. This year's event will take place both in person in Orlando and virtually from anywhere. To learn more, please visit greencross.nsc.org.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

