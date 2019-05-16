National Safety Council Announces Winners of its Prestigious Green Cross for Safety Awards

CHICAGO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council presented its prestigious Green Cross for Safety Awards to organizations that have helped save lives and prevent injuries. The Council presented the Excellence Award to Nationwide, the Innovation Award to Schneider and the Advocate Award to Progressive Agriculture Foundation. National Safety Council leadership and award sponsors recognized each winner during a ceremony on Thursday at Chicago's Swissôtel that brought together the best and brightest in safety while raising funds for mission-critical initiatives.

"Nationwide, Schneider and Progressive Agriculture Foundation all stood out for making safety a critical part of their efforts," said Nick Smith, interim president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "They share the Council's mission to eliminate preventable deaths and make the world safer. We are proud to honor them and to recognize all the outstanding finalists."

Agriculture is a particularly deadly industry, and Progressive Agriculture Foundation was determined to change culture. The award-winning project, Progressive Agriculture Safety Days, provides education, training and resources to make farm, ranch and rural life safer and healthier for children and communities. Recognized as the largest rural safety and health education program for children in North America, the Progressive Agriculture Safety Days has impacted more than 1.7 million children and adults since 1995. In 2018, 38 states, eight Canadian provinces and American Samoa offered nearly 400 Progressive Agriculture Safety Days.

Seventy-five percent of employers have been directly impacted by opioid misuse, according to an NSC survey. Nationwide established the Substance Use Response Plan to educate leaders and associates, help keep its workplace safer and substance-free, and help moderate benefit expenses. The Substance Use Response Plan includes monthly training to help leaders recognize impairment in the workplace, and innovative activities for associates, such as providing drug destruction bags. Under the plan, associates who are impaired at work are given the option for treatment rather than terminated. Since 2015, 100 percent of associates who have successfully completed the two-year follow-up program have maintained sobriety.

Forty-three percent of Americans admit they may be too tired to function safely at work, according to NSC research. In 2006, Schneider became the first large-scale employer to create a program that identifies drivers at risk for obstructive sleep apnea and provides them with treatment. Internal risk analysis shows fatigue-related incidents declined by 44 percent. Schneider saw a 30 percent increase in retention above the fleet average for drivers being treated for sleep apnea. Additionally, the company saved over $300 each month for each driver receiving treatment.

The nine finalists for the three award categories were selected, reviewed and evaluated by an external panel. Finalists for the Advocate Award included Maryland State Police Professional Development Unit, and Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Aty of the University of Central Florida. Safety Excellence Award finalists included Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control and TransOptions. Safety Innovation Award finalists included Accenture and Chevron, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Green Cross for Safety Awards sponsors included FirstGroup (Advocate Award), Schneider Electric (Excellence Award) and UPS (Innovation Award). Visit greencross.nsc.org for additional information about each winner and finalist.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE National Safety Council

Related Links

http://www.nsc.org

