National Safety Council Partners with Toyota on Vehicle Recall Campaign

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is pleased to welcome Toyota Motor North America in support of its Check To Protect campaign, which seeks to reduce the number of vehicles with open recalls.

Toyota and the Council will work together to spread the word to vehicle owners about the importance of checking for open recalls and, if necessary, getting them repaired for free at a dealership. Owners can learn their vehicle's recall status quickly by visiting CheckToProtect.org.

Toyota joins founding partner Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in supporting the Check To Protect campaign. Other organizations such as the Governors Highway Safety Association, National Automobile Dealers Association, National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, National Auto Auction Association and more than a dozen states also are working with the Council to reduce the number of open recalls.

Nearly 1 in 4 vehicles on the road today has an open, unrepaired recall. Some owners are not aware of their recall status, while others know they have a recall but do not perceive the issue to be important. Many of these recalls involve Takata airbags that have the potential to spray sharp metal fragments into the vehicle, causing injuries or even death to drivers or passengers if these defective airbags deploy.

"We call this campaign Check To Protect for one reason: We want owners to check their vehicles in order to protect the loved ones who ride with them," said Deborah A.P. Hersman, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "It only takes a minute to learn your recall status at CheckToProtect.org. We're so grateful to Toyota for taking a leadership role in this campaign."

The Council and Toyota will increase awareness through community outreach events, social media efforts, dealership participation and more. More than 760,000 users visited CheckToProtect.org in year one, and that number will only increase as the campaign continues to build momentum.

"The safety of our customers is a top priority, that's why we continue to reach out to involved owners to make sure they are aware of all safety recalls, including the Takata recall," said Tom Trisdale, Toyota's vice president of product quality and service support. "Check To Protect provides us with valuable partnerships to improve awareness, understanding and promote action."

FCA US is a founding partner of Check To Protect since the Council launched the program in June 2017.

"Safety is paramount at FCA, and we are committed to raising consumer awareness about vehicle safety and the importance of having vehicles repaired," said Mark Chernoby, Head of Vehicle Safety and Regulatory Compliance, FCA – North America. "We welcome Toyota Motor North America to the Check To Protect campaign and look forward to partnering with them on this important outreach."

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

