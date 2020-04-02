National Safety Council President & CEO: Business Leaders Must Protect America's Workers

ITASCA, Ill., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Safety Council President & CEO Lorraine Martin today issued the following call to business leaders across the country to take aggressive action to ensure employee safety from COVID-19. In a survey conducted this week, over 70% of NSC member companies indicated they have employees still reporting to work, unable to work remotely. Many of these employees are in critical roles and crucial to supporting the functioning of our society.

"In partnership with our employees, we as leaders must be vigilant as we grapple with a workplace safety issue we've never seen and face the challenge of protecting those on the front lines. In occupational safety, the onus to protect workers from all hazards, all the time, falls to employers, full stop. In this time of global crisis, we need to understand the critical responsibility we have to our workforce.

"First, business leaders cannot forget that the everyday risks their employees face easily can be compounded by the pandemic. Many companies are operating with skeleton crews, which could lead to worker fatigue – an issue that impacts more than 90% of employees. Some employees will need proper training on new equipment and operations, so issues like distraction and complacency are important to address. Business leaders must understand that added stress can lead to spikes in substance use disorders, and 75% of businesses have been directly impacted by opioid misuse under usual conditions. Caring about employees' physical and mental wellbeing are paramount.

"Next, ensure your workers reporting to job sites practice the federal government's directives for hygiene. Provide disinfectant so workers can clean high-touch surfaces every two hours. Make sure they can practice physical distancing recommendations and follow CDC workplace guidelines. We not only need healthy workers today, but we will need a healthy workforce when it comes time to return to usual work environments and routines. Preventative measures today are critical, including following CDC guidance for disinfecting and cleaning buildings and facilities after an employee tests positive for COVID-19. The guidance includes closing off areas used by the sick person, opening windows and doors and waiting 24 hours after the sick employee leaves the facility to start cleaning and disinfecting, if feasible.

"Finally, we need to acknowledge and applaud those companies for shifting manufacturing lines to support the production of new equipment to join the fight. We also encourage business leaders in all industries who are able to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to our front line workers, which would assist in addressing a well-documented shortage. Our healthcare workers are in the direst need, but our workers in manufacturing, construction, grocery stores, delivery services and transportation need protection, too. Companies can visit donateppe.org to identify donation drives and to donate based on the needs of local areas.

"We all must take care of our employees. They are our greatest asset and they deserve protection, now more than ever."

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

