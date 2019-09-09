National Safety Council Recognizes 77th Annual Distinguished Service to Safety Award Winners

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Safety Council honored six individuals with its Distinguished Service to Safety Award, the highest award given to safety professionals by the Council. Recipients were honored at the Opening Session of the NSC Congress & Expo in San Diego, California – the largest annual gathering of safety and health professionals worldwide.

"This year's group of DSSA winners exemplify a true commitment to furthering safety and health excellence," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "We are honored to recognize them for their work and hope they inspire others to make their own contributions to the field."

Honorees are nominated by their colleagues and reviewed by NSC Division Committees. The following individuals were selected for recognition this year:

Michael Lee Ballard : Deputy chief, air force occupational safety, United States Air Force

: Deputy chief, air force occupational safety, United States Air Force Darryl C. Hill , PhD., CSP: Senior vice president, safety, FirstGroup America

, PhD., CSP: Senior vice president, safety, FirstGroup America Travis M. Parsons : Associate director of occupational safety and health, Laborers' Health & Safety Fund of North America

: Associate director of occupational safety and health, Laborers' Health & Safety Fund of Douglas C. Pontsler : Chairman and managing director, COVE: Center of Visual Expertise

: Chairman and managing director, COVE: Center of Visual Expertise James M. Sievert : President/senior trainer, Sievert Safety Training LLC & NSCNNE

: President/senior trainer, Sievert Safety Training LLC & NSCNNE Donald D. Taylor : Global H&S, medical manager, Nexteer Automotive

More about the NSC awards programs can be found at nsc.org/awards.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

