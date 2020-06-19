National Safety Council Reschedules its Flagship Event, the NSC Congress & Expo

ITASCA, Ill., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid continuing concerns about COVID-19, the National Safety Council has rescheduled its annual flagship conference from October in Indianapolis to March 2021 in Houston. The NSC Congress & Expo has been held annually since 1912; 2020 will mark just the second time that NSC has not held an in-person Congress & Expo. The event was postponed in 1945 as the country recovered from World War II and travel restrictions remained in place.

The rescheduled 2020 event will be held March 28-30, 2021, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston and include both virtual and in-person components to help further mitigate risks associated with COVID-19.

"Our stakeholders have all come to expect an excellent experience at Congress & Expo each year," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "We are committed to delivering on that expectation while ensuring that everyone is safe. We look forward to returning to Houston in March and having another inspiring, informative conference that helps advance safety from the workplace to anyplace."

NSC Congress & Expo is just one of several events the Council has rescheduled or reimagined to help ensure safety as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. NSC moved its 2020 Southern Safety Conference & Expo July 21-24 from an in-person event in New Orleans to a fully virtual event. The annual Green Cross for Safety Awards gala, originally rescheduled for October in tandem with Congress & Expo, will move to a fully virtual format, with additional information forthcoming. Distracted Driving Awareness Month, usually observed in April, will be observed in October this year.

Updated information on all events will be available at nsc.org/coronavirus.

