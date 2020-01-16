National School Choice Week Begins in 10 Days, Featuring 51,300 Celebrations and Free Online Resources for Parents

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The tenth annual celebration of National School Choice Week begins in just ten days. Starting on January 26, schools, organizations, homeschool groups and individuals will hold a record-breaking 51,300 independently-planned events and activities to raise awareness of opportunity in K-12 education.

National School Choice Week will provide parents with opportunities to explore school choice options for their children in the 2020-2021 school year. The Week will also bring positive attention to tens of thousands of public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home learning environments that are making a positive difference for students in communities across the country.

An estimated 13.7 million Americans are expected to participate in the week. Many of those participants will attend independently-planned events including school fairs, spirit rallies, community service projects, open houses at schools, homeschool information sessions, and other celebrations.

In addition to events and activities, National School Choice Week 2020 will also feature a variety of new, online resources for parents exploring their school choice options, including a detailed, parent-friendly, free School Choice Guide for each state and informational videos about searching for schools at schoolchoiceguide.com.

"Every child deserves a great education, and parents are best qualified to identify the schools or learning environments where their daughters and sons will succeed and thrive," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "One third of U.S. parents actively choose their children's schools, and by shining a spotlight on effective education options for children, National School Choice Week and its participants aim to empower even more families with information, inspiration, and opportunity."

This year will mark the tenth annual celebration of National School Choice Week, which began in 2011 with 150 events and activities across the country. National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort. The Week is nonpartisan and nonpolitical, and celebrates all types of schools – including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online schools, private schools, and homeschooling – with equal enthusiasm.

For more information, or to access free school choice resources, visit schoolchoiceweek.com .

