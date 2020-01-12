National School Choice Week Presents 'Miss Virginia'

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A screening of "Miss Virginia," a movie drama about a family's education choices starring award-winning actress Uzo Aduba, will be held in Seattle to celebrate National School Choice Week. The screening will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Admiral Theatre, located at 2343 California Avenue.

"Miss Virginia" is inspired by the true story of education advocate Virginia Walden Ford, whose son's school struggles led her to fight for better school options for all families.

The free movie screening is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We encourage families and members of the community to watch 'Miss Virginia' and learn more about increasing educational options for all children in Washington," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

National School Choice Week represents the nation's largest ever celebration of educational opportunity, and seeks to raise awareness about the school options parents want for their children.

This is a free event and an RSVP is required at https://nscwseattlewascreening.splashthat.com/ .

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

