National Security Space Association Adds Influential Leaders to Board of Directors

The newest members of the NSSA Board of Directors are as follows: (Pictured Above) Maria Demaree, Vice President and General Manager, Mission Solutions, Lockheed Martin Space, Michael P. Dempsey, Vice President, Northrop Grumman Corporate, Strategy & Development, Space, Intelligence & Cyber, Joseph D. Fargnoli, Chief Technology Officer, Theia Group, Inc., Wallis Laughrey, Vice President, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Space & C2 Systems, Manny Mora, Vice President and General Manager, Space and Intelligence Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Dan Piemont, Cofounder and Chief Financial Officer, ABL Space Systems, John "J.R." Riordan, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Parsons Corporation Space & Geospatial Solutions, and Victoria "Vicki" Schmanske, President, Intelligence Group, Leidos.

The National Security Space Association is proud to have all of these influential leaders on our Board of Directors. We are looking forward to the bright future ahead, together.

For more information, please visit the Association's website, www.NSSAspace.org .

The National Security Space Association is a 501(c)(3) (pending) non-profit support association solely dedicated to the National Security Space enterprise. NSSA works to foster long-term cooperation among industry and government, leading the way with expert opinion, insight and analysis. The Association is devoted to fostering a holistic, mission-oriented workforce that will shape the face of National Security Space for generations to come.

