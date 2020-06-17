National Sheriffs' Association Joins SwabTek's "Buy One, Give One" Mask Program

CARSON CITY, Nev., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sheriffs' Association (NSA) has joined SwabTek's "Buy One, Give One" (B.O.G.O.) program to match purchases of protective masks with donations of an equal quantity of masks to Sheriff's Offices across the nation.

Building on the success of its recent partnership with the National Sheriffs' Association to provide more than 200,000 protective masks to Sheriffs' Offices across the nation, SwabTek launched the "Buy One, Give One" (B.O.G.O.) program. For each mask individuals and companies purchase, another mask is donated to their local Sheriff's Office.

SwabTek is a nationwide provider of protective gear and test kits for law enforcement and first responders.

The National Sheriffs' Association is one of the largest associations of law enforcement in the U.S., representing more than 3,000 elected Sheriffs across the nation.

Announcing the B.O.G.O. partnership with the National Sheriffs' Association, SwabTek CEO Bob Betros said, "Our partnership with the NSA and other great organizations has already provided, at no cost, more than 200,000 protective masks to Sheriff's Offices all across the nation. The demand for those masks made clear that the need for protective gear is real. We are honored and grateful that the NSA is joining our new B.O.G.O. program and helping to spread the word that a simple mask purchase can help provide more masks for those on the front lines of public safety."

"Across the country law enforcement and first responders have seen an outpouring of support from their communities to equip them with PPE and this is just one more way they can," said NSA Executive Director and CEO, Jonathan Thompson. "We must continue to make sure that all Sheriff's Offices have enough PPE going forward as this pandemic continues, and they remain on the front lines."

For more information please visit https://www.swabtek.com/bogo-masks

*For purposes of this project, "face masks" means a mask "that covers the user's nose and mouth and may or may not meet fluid barrier or filtration efficiency levels" as described in FDA guidance issued in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. See https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=FDA-2020-D-1138-0013

SOURCE SwabTek

Related Links

https://www.swabtek.com

