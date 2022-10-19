National Sleep Foundation Announces Two New Leadership Positions

Dzierzewski is the organization's first Vice President of Research & Scientific Affairs and is charged with leading the development of NSF's scientific platform, which includes overseeing the development of NSF's sleep health guidelines and other sleep health research activities. Dzierzewski most recently was Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he was a widely-published and well-funded investigator, and served as the Concentration Director for the Behavioral Medicine Program. He has also served on numerous Scientific Review Committees for both the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and National Institutes of Health, as well as serving as an Associate Editor for several academic journals. His educational background is in Clinical Health Psychology, focusing on behavioral sleep medicine. Dzierzewski will also serve as an NSF sleep expert for media and industry partnerships. "Building on my past roles, I'm excited to join NSF and continue my work in sleep health from a new angle, helping the public through consensus-driven and evidence-based tools." said Dzierzewski.

"I am pleased to welcome both Katrina and Joe to NSF. They bring years of experience to their respective roles, and both of them will help ensure NSF continues to fulfill its promise to help anyone and everyone be their Best Slept Self®," said John Lopos, CEO of National Sleep Foundation.

For more information on the National Sleep Foundation and its mission, visit www.theNSF.org.

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation