National Solar Tour Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You

"The National Solar Tour inspires people across the country to make sustainable energy choices," said Carly Rixham, ASES Executive Director. "Going solar allows people to reduce costs, support energy independence and reduce carbon emissions."

This year's tour will have a goal of engaging over 50,000 people attending and hosting solar home tours.

"Solar brings people together," said Anya Schoolman, Solar United Neighbors Executive Director. "We're excited to partner with ASES to expand the reach of this great opportunity for folks to learn about solar from their neighbors."

ASES is the nation's leading association of renewable energy professionals and advocates. The organization has regional chapters in 41 states and the District of Columbia. It publishes the award-winning Solar Today magazine and the e-newsletter [email protected] for renewable energy professionals, and hosts monthly webinars for the ASES Webinar Series . ASES also hosts the ASES National Solar Conference , which will take place virtually June 24-25th, 2020.

Solar United Neighbors helps people go solar, join together, and fight for their energy rights. The organization helps thousands of people go solar every year through bulk purchase groups known as "solar co-ops," as well as through paid membership programs. Members receive ongoing support in researching and purchasing solar, enjoy discounts and guidance on system maintenance and join a community of solar supporters fighting to ensure their investment in solar is protected.

Solar advocates are encouraged to organize local solar tours in their neighborhoods. Open houses can feature solar, other renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies. Local organizers and solar homeowners interested in hosting a solar open house can sign up to participate by July 31st at www.nationalsolartour.org .

