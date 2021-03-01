National Spectrum Consortium Elects Collins Aerospace Executive Lizy Paul as its Chair

For the past two years, the NSC has been chaired by Salvador D'Itri of Federated Wireless. Under his leadership, the Consortium fostered trusted relationships with its government customers, worked with the DoD to issue the first tranche of projects related to 5G, and, most recently, signed the Spectrum Forward Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) -- a $5-year, $2.5 billion-ceiling agreement to develop dual-use technologies across a range of advanced technologies relying upon the electromagnetic spectrum. D'Itri has completed his term as Chair and will continue to serve as an NSC Executive Committee Member.

"We're excited to work with Lizy in her new capacity as the NSC chair," said Tony Melita, National Spectrum Consortium Executive Director. "Lizy is a highly respected leader, she has deep technical experience, and she has a long history of working closely with senior leaders at the Department of Defense on prototyping and R&D. She will provide strong leadership for the NSC today and well into the future."

"The NSC plays an instrumental role in developing cutting-edge prototypes to help meet the needs of the United States military," said Ms. Paul. "I'm thrilled to take on this new role as Chair, where I will work to foster collaboration among government, industry leaders and academia as we take on the toughest, critically important, technology challenges facing our nation. Finally, I want to thank Sal D'Itri for his incredible service as Chair these past two years. He has elevated the NSC to the next level, establishing the NSC as the national leader on the advancement of spectrum-related technologies, and I look forward to continuing to work with him."

Ms. Paul is the Director for Technical Strategies for Communications and Networking Solutions at Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. She has a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and an Executive MBA from the University of Iowa. She also holds 15 patents in the area of RF Communications and Networking technologies.

Ms. Paul has more than 25 years of experience in the Aerospace & Defense and the Wireless Cellular industry. She has held various leadership positions in Engineering, Advanced Technology Development, Engineering Management and Strategy Development. She has also held engineering positions at Motorola, Ericsson and Hughes Network Systems.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SPECTRUM CONSORTIUM

The NSC is comprised of over 400 U.S. companies and academic institutions, and their technologists, engineers, scientists, manufacturers, and program managers work with their counterparts in government to solve the toughest problems facing the nation with regard to spectrum-related technologies, to include 5G and 5G-based technologies, providing the DoD and other customers with spectrum superiority. The NSC's mission is to foster collaboration among Government, Industry and Academia to identify, develop and demonstrate the enabling technologies necessary to broaden the military and commercial access to and use of the electromagnetic spectrum for 5G and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.nationalspectrumconsortium.org/.

ABOUT COLLINS AEROSPACE

Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp., is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

