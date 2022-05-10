National Spine and Pain Centers to Open a Surgery Center in Texas

New ASC Comes on the Heels of Adding Twelve New Locations in Dallas

FREDERICK, Md. and DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Spine and Pain Centers, the nation's leading network of minimally invasive spine and pain physicians, today announced the addition of a new ambulatory surgery center in Dallas. On the heels of its recent addition of 12 new locations in the area, the move increases NSPC's presence to 19 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and results in a network of more than 130 locations in 13 states – including 25 ASCs.

Located in Greenville Medical Tower at 7150 Greenville Avenue in Dallas, the new state-of-the-art surgery center features three operating rooms and one procedure room that are equipped with the latest technology. The facility was specifically designed and built for orthopedic total joint, spine, and musculoskeletal surgeries. "At NSPC we are focused on providing physicians the training, facilities, and technology to support opioid-reducing, higher acuity procedures that can help patients regain what they have lost because of chronic pain," says NSPC's Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Wisor, MD. "This new ASC is fully aligned with that strategy and is an embodiment of our mission to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care," concluded Dr. Wisor.