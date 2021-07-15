National, Statewide Leaders Celebrate Winners of NC Asian-American Coalition Young Entrepreneurship and Innovation Contest, Present US Presidential Service Awards to First-Ever Asian American Recipients in North Carolina

CARY, N.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Leadership Foundation (ILF) NC chapter and North Carolina Asian American Coalition (NCAAC) jointly announced the winners of its 2021 Entrepreneurship and Leadership Contest on Saturday. Adrian Tong and Dylan Norona were awarded the Gold prize for their idea of reforming the nursing home inspection system in North Carolina to save taxpayer money -- to the degree of $14 million per year.

Chiling Tong, CEO of National ACE and Founding President of the International Leadership Foundation and Joel Szabat, former Assistant Secretary of Transportation for Aviation and International Affairs, presented three recipients with the US Presidential Service Award. This seminal occasion marks the first group of Asian American in North Carolina to receive this award. Siu Tong, Hannah Chan, and Lihong Yu were honored. Adrian Tong, left, and Dylan Norona won the gold prize in the North Carolina Asian-American Coalition Young Entrepreneurship and Innovation Contest for their idea to reform the nursing home inspection system in North Carolina. This would potentially save taxpayers $14 million per year.

"Sometimes great ideas and entrepreneurship are not about making money, but about saving money," said Hannah Chan, Chairwoman of the International Leadership Foundation for North Carolina.

The Young Entrepreneurship and Leadership Contest explores and fosters the innovative entrepreneurial talents of young Asian Americans. This year's concept was inspired by the theme "Great Challenges Require Greater Solutions," and encouraged candidates to brainstorm new and innovative policies and technologies. The goal of this contest is to raise awareness of public services for Asian Americans and promote the opportunities for our younger generations to participate in the future.

Also celebrated during this event were the three recipients of the US Presidential Service Awards. This seminal occasion marks the first group of Asian American in North Carolina to receive this award. Siu Tong , Hannah Chan , and Lihong Yu were honored.

"It is a great honor to receive this award, which is not for my professional accomplishments, but for giving back to my community. As an Asian American immigrant, to receive this recognition from the President of the United States is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life," said Siu Tong, recipient and CEO of Cary Medical Management.

Chiling Tong , CEO of National ACE and Founding President of the International Leadership Foundation and Joel Szabat , former Assistant Secretary of Transportation for Aviation and International Affairs delivered keynote speeches. Krishana Polite, Director of Operations and Constituent Services, delivered a message on behalf of North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson. North Carolina House of Representative legislatures Erin Pare of District 37 and David Willis of District 68 also delivered remarks to attendees, encouraging the youth to be curious and to be bold in their beliefs.

"I didn't have the opportunities that some of you have before you today. I never thought that I'd have the opportunity to go to Asia and fall in love with the culture," said Representative Willis. "Don't lose the curiosity that you have now. Understand your culture and use that knowledge to make the state, the nation and the world a better place."

The International Leadership Foundation (ILF) , has garnered bipartisan endorsements from Presidents Trump, Obama, and Bush as well Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi . Its mission is to promote civil awareness and public service of the Asian community.

Asian American News Network (AANN) was the media sponsor for this event. AANN is an innovative media organization that brings an Asian American perspective to current events. "AANN's vision is to inspire the next generation of Asian American leaders," said Chloe Chan, CEO of AANN.

ABOUT US:

The International Leadership Foundation (ILF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes the civic awareness, public service, and economic effectiveness of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Our mission is to develop young leaders in the United States, Asia, and other Pacific Rim countries in the fields of public service, entrepreneurship, and international business and politics through a network of business and community leaders.

Media Contact:

April Umminger

[email protected]

703-340-6716

SOURCE International Leadership Foundation, North Carolina Chapter

Related Links

https://www.ilfnational.org

