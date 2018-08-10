National Stores Begin Store Closing Sales Immediately At 74 Select Fallas Locations As Part Of Recent Chapter 11 Filing
Hilco Merchant Resources Assigned to Manage Complete Store Closing Sale Process with Deep Discounts planned on All Merchandise.
17:27 ET
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Merchant Resources announced today that it will manage the store closing process and run retail sales at 74 of the 344 National Stores. The specific stores that will be closing are currently branded as Fallas stores across the country. The store closing process is the result of the recently announced Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing by parent company National Stores on August 6, 2018. As part of the restructuring, management at the retail chain has conducted a store rationalization process resulting in the shutdown of these specific stores.
Shoppers will find deep discounts starting immediately at the 74 Fallas stores across 18 states at the locations listed below. Significant reductions of 30% off the lowest ticketed prices begin immediately on a wide variety of items including school uniforms, backpacks, school supplies, lunch boxes, apparel and shoes for the whole family. Consumers can take advantage of tremendous savings on a full selection of merchandise in a wide range of styles and sizes. The sale will also feature great deals on items such as furniture and other home goods. Famous brand names in all departments will be on sale.
Ben Nortman, CEO at Hilco Merchant resources said, "These stores are well known in the local markets where they have served their communities for years. The sale provides an opportunity for consumers to buy products at compelling discounts and we expect this will be a short sale. Consumers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection."
About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC: Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. HMR subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixture Finders (www.hilcofixturefinders.com) as well as the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.
About National Stores: National Stores is a 344-store chain in twenty-two states and Puerto Rico. National Stores currently does business as Fallas, Fallas Paredes, Fallas Discount Stores, Factory 2-U, Anna's Linen's by Fallas, and Falas (spelled with single "l" in Puerto Rico). The National Stores are located in retail plazas, specialty centers, and downtown areas to serve the communities its customers and staff members call home.
|
Full List of Closing Stores
|
Fallas
|
3136 N. Stockton Hills Rd
|
Kingman
|
AZ
|
96409
|
Fallas
|
4003 Indian School Rd.
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85018
|
Fallas
|
928 N. San Fernando Road
|
Burbank
|
CA
|
91505
|
Fallas
|
5420 Sunset Blvd
|
Hollywood
|
CA
|
90028
|
Fallas
|
44436 Valley Central Way
|
Lancaster
|
CA
|
93536
|
Fallas
|
7044 Broadway
|
Lemon Grove
|
CA
|
91945
|
Fallas
|
1009 North H Street, Suite M
|
Lompoc
|
CA
|
93436
|
Fallas
|
2022 S. Atlantic Blvd
|
Monterey Park
|
CA
|
91754
|
Fallas
|
8762 Corbin Avenue
|
Northridge
|
CA
|
91324
|
Fallas
|
14027 South Pioneer Boulevard
|
Norwalk
|
CA
|
90650
|
Fallas
|
1881 E. Ventura Boulevard
|
Oxnard
|
CA
|
93036
|
Fallas
|
2120 S. Bristol Street
|
Santa Ana
|
CA
|
92704
|
Fallas
|
3446 S. Mooney Boulevard
|
Visalia
|
CA
|
93277
|
Fallas
|
156 Boston Avenue
|
Bridgeport
|
CT
|
06610
|
Fallas
|
1245 Dixwell Avenue
|
Hamden
|
CT
|
06514
|
Fallas
|
901 Boston Post Rd.
|
West Haven
|
CT
|
06516
|
Fallas
|
1410 Berlin Turnpike
|
Wethersfield
|
CT
|
06109
|
Fallas
|
3791 Oakwood Blvd.
|
Hollywood
|
FL
|
33020
|
Fallas
|
5385 West Atlantic Blvd
|
Margate
|
FL
|
33063
|
Fallas
|
11397 SW 40th Street
|
Miami
|
FL
|
33165
|
Fallas
|
1371 NE 163rd St #1114
|
North Miami
|
FL
|
33162
|
Fallas
|
1270 N. Lake St.
|
Aurora
|
IL
|
60506
|
Fallas
|
490 River Oakes W.
|
Calumet City
|
IL
|
60409
|
Fallas
|
7601 S. Cicero Ave 1935
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
60652
|
Fallas
|
4760 S. Kedzie Ave.
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
60632
|
Fallas
|
4939 W. North Avenue
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
60639
|
Fallas
|
3925 N Cicero Ave.
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
60641
|
Fallas
|
7630 N Barrington Rd
|
Hanover Park
|
IL
|
60133
|
Fallas
|
2959 W 159th St.
|
Markham
|
IL
|
60428
|
Fallas
|
7501 West Cermak Rd.
|
North Riverside
|
IL
|
60546
|
Fallas
|
8315 Indianapolis Blvd
|
Highland
|
IN
|
46322
|
Fallas
|
200 Westgate Mall
|
Brokton
|
MA
|
02301
|
Fallas
|
54 Broadway
|
Malden
|
MA
|
02148
|
Fallas
|
899 Grafton St.
|
Worcester
|
MA
|
01604
|
Fallas
|
2501 Belair Rd
|
Baltimore
|
MD
|
21213
|
Fallas
|
6106 Greenbelt Road, Unit 35
|
Greenbelt
|
MD
|
20770
|
Fallas
|
1102 28th St.
|
Grand Rapids
|
MI
|
49509
|
Fallas
|
29411 John R. Rd.
|
Madison Heights
|
MI
|
48071
|
Fallas
|
9313 Telegraph Rd
|
Redford
|
MI
|
48239
|
Fallas
|
14255 Eureka Rd.
|
Southgate
|
MI
|
48195
|
Fallas
|
349 Copperfield Blvd NE
|
Concord
|
NC
|
28025
|
Fallas
|
3054 E. Franklin Blvd., Suite 1
|
Gastonia
|
NC
|
28056
|
Fallas
|
46 Broad Street
|
Elizabeth
|
NJ
|
07201
|
Fallas
|
131 Market St.
|
Newark
|
NJ
|
07102
|
Fallas
|
9833 S. Eastern Road
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89183
|
Fallas
|
1925 W. Craig Road, Suite 104
|
N Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89032
|
Fallas
|
3500 Main St.
|
Amherst
|
NY
|
14226
|
Fallas
|
215-223 East Fordham Rd.
|
Bronx
|
NY
|
10458
|
Fallas
|
2638 Delaware Ave.
|
Buffalo
|
NY
|
14216
|
Fallas
|
2195 Harlem Rd.
|
Cheektowaga
|
NY
|
14225
|
Fallas
|
2255 E Ridge Rd.
|
Irondequoit
|
NY
|
14622
|
Fallas
|
162-Jamaica Ave.
|
Jamaica
|
NY
|
11432
|
Fallas
|
3108 Steinway Street
|
New York
|
NY
|
11103
|
Fallas
|
101116 West 116th St.
|
NY
|
NY
|
10026
|
Fallas
|
25301 Rockaway Blvd.
|
Rosedale
|
NY
|
11422
|
Fallas
|
1320 Altamont Ave.
|
Schenectady
|
NY
|
12303
|
Fallas
|
139 Shop City Plaza
|
Syracuse
|
NY
|
13206
|
Fallas
|
4671 Onondaga Blvd.
|
Syracuse
|
NY
|
13219
|
Fallas
|
1154 Mohawk St.
|
Utica
|
NY
|
13501
|
Fallas
|
5375 Ridge Road
|
Cincinnati
|
OH
|
45213
|
Fallas
|
122 East Olney Ave.
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
19120
|
Fallas
|
1575 N 52nd St. (Park West Center)
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
19131
|
Fallas
|
256 Crafton Ingram Shop Center
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
15205
|
Fallas
|
1763 S Braddock Ave
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
15218
|
Fallas
|
296 Main St.-opened 10/18/07
|
Eagle Pass
|
TX
|
78852
|
Fallas
|
2619 Red Bluff
|
Pasadena
|
TX
|
77506
|
Fallas
|
3719 Avenue "H"
|
Rosenberg
|
TX
|
77471
|
Fallas
|
6 Town Center Way
|
Hampton
|
VA
|
23666
|
Fallas
|
439 Oriana Rd
|
Newport News
|
VA
|
23608
|
Fallas
|
5900 E. Virginia Beach
|
Norfolk
|
VA
|
23502
|
Fallas
|
624 W Southside Plaza Street
|
Richmond
|
VA
|
23224
|
Fallas
|
600 S Lynnhaven Rd Suite 100
|
Virginia Beach
|
VA
|
23452
|
Fallas
|
709 E Capitol Dr.
|
Milwaukee
|
WI
|
53212
SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources