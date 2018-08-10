National Stores Begin Store Closing Sales Immediately At 74 Select Fallas Locations As Part Of Recent Chapter 11 Filing

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Merchant Resources announced today that it will manage the store closing process and run retail sales at 74 of the 344 National Stores. The specific stores that will be closing are currently branded as Fallas stores across the country. The store closing process is the result of the recently announced Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing by parent company National Stores on August 6, 2018. As part of the restructuring, management at the retail chain has conducted a store rationalization process resulting in the shutdown of these specific stores.

Shoppers will find deep discounts starting immediately at the 74 Fallas stores across 18 states at the locations listed below. Significant reductions of 30% off the lowest ticketed prices begin immediately on a wide variety of items including school uniforms, backpacks, school supplies, lunch boxes, apparel and shoes for the whole family. Consumers can take advantage of tremendous savings on a full selection of merchandise in a wide range of styles and sizes. The sale will also feature great deals on items such as furniture and other home goods. Famous brand names in all departments will be on sale.

Ben Nortman, CEO at Hilco Merchant resources said, "These stores are well known in the local markets where they have served their communities for years. The sale provides an opportunity for consumers to buy products at compelling discounts and we expect this will be a short sale. Consumers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection."

About Hilco Merchant Resources, LLC: Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. HMR subsidiaries the nation's premier fixture and equipment liquidation firm, Hilco Fixture Finders (www.hilcofixturefinders.com) as well as the popular online retail and daily deal e-commerce company, Deal Genius, LLC (www.dealgenius.com). Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

About National Stores: National Stores is a 344-store chain in twenty-two states and Puerto Rico. National Stores currently does business as Fallas, Fallas Paredes, Fallas Discount Stores, Factory 2-U, Anna's Linen's by Fallas, and Falas (spelled with single "l" in Puerto Rico). The National Stores are located in retail plazas, specialty centers, and downtown areas to serve the communities its customers and staff members call home.

Full List of Closing Stores Fallas 3136 N. Stockton Hills Rd Kingman AZ 96409 Fallas 4003 Indian School Rd. Phoenix AZ 85018 Fallas 928 N. San Fernando Road Burbank CA 91505 Fallas 5420 Sunset Blvd Hollywood CA 90028 Fallas 44436 Valley Central Way Lancaster CA 93536 Fallas 7044 Broadway Lemon Grove CA 91945 Fallas 1009 North H Street, Suite M Lompoc CA 93436 Fallas 2022 S. Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park CA 91754 Fallas 8762 Corbin Avenue Northridge CA 91324 Fallas 14027 South Pioneer Boulevard Norwalk CA 90650 Fallas 1881 E. Ventura Boulevard Oxnard CA 93036 Fallas 2120 S. Bristol Street Santa Ana CA 92704 Fallas 3446 S. Mooney Boulevard Visalia CA 93277 Fallas 156 Boston Avenue Bridgeport CT 06610 Fallas 1245 Dixwell Avenue Hamden CT 06514 Fallas 901 Boston Post Rd. West Haven CT 06516 Fallas 1410 Berlin Turnpike Wethersfield CT 06109 Fallas 3791 Oakwood Blvd. Hollywood FL 33020 Fallas 5385 West Atlantic Blvd Margate FL 33063 Fallas 11397 SW 40th Street Miami FL 33165 Fallas 1371 NE 163rd St #1114 North Miami FL 33162 Fallas 1270 N. Lake St. Aurora IL 60506 Fallas 490 River Oakes W. Calumet City IL 60409 Fallas 7601 S. Cicero Ave 1935 Chicago IL 60652 Fallas 4760 S. Kedzie Ave. Chicago IL 60632 Fallas 4939 W. North Avenue Chicago IL 60639 Fallas 3925 N Cicero Ave. Chicago IL 60641 Fallas 7630 N Barrington Rd Hanover Park IL 60133 Fallas 2959 W 159th St. Markham IL 60428 Fallas 7501 West Cermak Rd. North Riverside IL 60546 Fallas 8315 Indianapolis Blvd Highland IN 46322 Fallas 200 Westgate Mall Brokton MA 02301 Fallas 54 Broadway Malden MA 02148 Fallas 899 Grafton St. Worcester MA 01604 Fallas 2501 Belair Rd Baltimore MD 21213 Fallas 6106 Greenbelt Road, Unit 35 Greenbelt MD 20770 Fallas 1102 28th St. Grand Rapids MI 49509 Fallas 29411 John R. Rd. Madison Heights MI 48071 Fallas 9313 Telegraph Rd Redford MI 48239 Fallas 14255 Eureka Rd. Southgate MI 48195 Fallas 349 Copperfield Blvd NE Concord NC 28025 Fallas 3054 E. Franklin Blvd., Suite 1 Gastonia NC 28056 Fallas 46 Broad Street Elizabeth NJ 07201 Fallas 131 Market St. Newark NJ 07102 Fallas 9833 S. Eastern Road Las Vegas NV 89183 Fallas 1925 W. Craig Road, Suite 104 N Las Vegas NV 89032 Fallas 3500 Main St. Amherst NY 14226 Fallas 215-223 East Fordham Rd. Bronx NY 10458 Fallas 2638 Delaware Ave. Buffalo NY 14216 Fallas 2195 Harlem Rd. Cheektowaga NY 14225 Fallas 2255 E Ridge Rd. Irondequoit NY 14622 Fallas 162-Jamaica Ave. Jamaica NY 11432 Fallas 3108 Steinway Street New York NY 11103 Fallas 101116 West 116th St. NY NY 10026 Fallas 25301 Rockaway Blvd. Rosedale NY 11422 Fallas 1320 Altamont Ave. Schenectady NY 12303 Fallas 139 Shop City Plaza Syracuse NY 13206 Fallas 4671 Onondaga Blvd. Syracuse NY 13219 Fallas 1154 Mohawk St. Utica NY 13501 Fallas 5375 Ridge Road Cincinnati OH 45213 Fallas 122 East Olney Ave. Philadelphia PA 19120 Fallas 1575 N 52nd St. (Park West Center) Philadelphia PA 19131 Fallas 256 Crafton Ingram Shop Center Pittsburgh PA 15205 Fallas 1763 S Braddock Ave Pittsburgh PA 15218 Fallas 296 Main St.-opened 10/18/07 Eagle Pass TX 78852 Fallas 2619 Red Bluff Pasadena TX 77506 Fallas 3719 Avenue "H" Rosenberg TX 77471 Fallas 6 Town Center Way Hampton VA 23666 Fallas 439 Oriana Rd Newport News VA 23608 Fallas 5900 E. Virginia Beach Norfolk VA 23502 Fallas 624 W Southside Plaza Street Richmond VA 23224 Fallas 600 S Lynnhaven Rd Suite 100 Virginia Beach VA 23452 Fallas 709 E Capitol Dr. Milwaukee WI 53212

