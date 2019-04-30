National Student Video Competition Announces 2019 Winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NASBA Center for the Public Trust (CPT) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2019 Ethics in Action Video Competition. First launched in 2010, the annual competition seeks creative video entries showcasing examples of ethical behavior in the business world. The competition is open to undergraduate and graduate students (across all disciplines) attending colleges and universities throughout the United States.

This year, the CPT received a total of 94 video submissions from over 20 college and universities, nationwide, resulting in nearly seven thousand site visits. The awards categories include: Short Film (1-3 minutes), Commercial (59 seconds or less), Viewer's Choice Short Film (1-3 minutes) and Viewer's Choice Commercial (59 seconds or less). For the Viewer's Choice categories, the public viewed and voted for their favorite video submission.

Winners of the 2019 Ethics in Action Video Competition include the following:

Short Film Category (1-3 Minutes)

First Place: Fake It Until You Make It … Or Until You Get Caught, Tennessee Tech University

Runner Up: Management Pressure in the Workplace, University of Northern Colorado

Commercial Category ( 59 Seconds or Less)

First Place: Ethical Dilemma, University of Central Florida

Runner Up: Hiring Inequality, University of Louisiana, Lafayette

Viewer's Choice Short Film ( 1-3 Minutes)

First Place: Ethics in Data Analysis, University of Northern Colorado

Runner Up: Ethics in the Small Things, Ohio University

Viewer's Choice Commercial (59 Seconds or Less)

First Place: Get Ethics, University of Wyoming

Runner Up: Common Conflicts of Interest, University of Northern Colorado

Sponsored by Lipscomb University's Dean Institute for Corporate Governance and Integrity, prizes will be awarded to the winning teams.

"The CPT team and judges were so impressed with all of the video submissions," said CPT Student Programs Manager, Ashley Metivier. "The topics and content covered allowed students be creative while practicing ethical decision making. Congratulations to all of our winners!" she added.

Since 2005, the CPT has encouraged leaders to support ethical business practices, by conducting a variety of collegiate and professional programs, such as the Ethics in Action Video Competition and the recently launched Ethical Leadership Training & Certification Program for professionals.

To learn more about the NASBA Center for the Public Trust (CPT), visit: thecpt.org.

About NASBA Center for the Public Trust

The NASBA Center for the Public Trust (CPT) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to champion the public trust by advancing ethical leadership in business, institutions and organizations.

