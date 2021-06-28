National Survey Answers Burning Debate on How Consumers Say This Popular But Hard-to-Pronounce Menu Item

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs®, the leading international sandwich brand, surveyed Americans to determine how the masses pronounce the word "gyro" and settle this longstanding food debate in celebration of its newest menu item, the Chicken Gyro Sub.

The survey of 1,000 Americans, conducted in conjunction with Wakefield Research, uncovered that the majority of Americans (23 percent) pronounce it "guy-rho" (rhymes with pyro), followed closely by the 19 percent that pronounce it "jye-rho" (rhymes with "hydro").

Firehouse Subs® launches new limited-time only Chicken Gyro Sub

The survey also found that more than half of Americans (53 percent) don't let an unfamiliar word keep them from ordering delicious menu items like acai, au jus and gyros. Though 92 percent of Americans have said "gyro" out loud, it still rates as one of the top food items Americans are unsure how to pronounce.

Regardless of how you pronounce it, Firehouse Subs is proud to introduce its newest menu item, the Chicken Gyro Sub, available now at all Firehouse Subs restaurants for a limited time. This craveable, unique sub features grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, cucumber slices, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a new, made in-house zesty pepperoncini tzatziki spread on a Firehouse Subs' signature toasted sub roll.

"The bright Mediterranean flavor of the Chicken Gyro Sub is something new to the Firehouse Subs brand," said Director of Product Development Jay Miller. "I wanted to create a sub that was light and refreshing for the summertime season, while still being hearty and flavorful. And with an array of vegetables, the sub includes an added kick from the new, zesty pepperoncini tzatziki spread that makes it unique and different from your everyday gyro."

June 28 through July 3, Firehouse Subs Rewards users can exclusively order the Chicken Gyro Sub in the Firehouse Subs App during the App-Only Access Week. Orders will be available for pickup via Rapid Rescue To Go® and guests will receive double points on their entire purchase during this early-access period*. Starting July 5 this fresh and hearty sub will be available for a limited time to all Firehouse Subs guests via dine-in, phone, carryout or third-party delivery orders as well. The sub will also be available via drive-thru and curbside locations where applicable. Rewards points may be redeemed for food rewards like free subs. Firehouse Rewards members are the first to know about promotions and new menu items through the Firehouse Subs App. The Firehouse Rewards program recently earned the highest score among sandwich and bagel concepts in Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Loyalty Programs .

To order a Chicken Gyro Sub, download the Firehouse Subs App from the Apple App Store or Google Play and your order will be boxed, bagged and ready to pick up at the Rapid Rescue To Go station inside your nearest Firehouse Subs location. Select locations also offer curbside pickup. Visit www.firehousesubs.com to find your nearest location.

*Chicken Gyro Sub available to order exclusively via Firehouse Subs App or FirehouseSubs.com from June 28-July 3. Double rewards points apply to whole purchase when guest orders a Chicken Gyro Sub for pickup. Guest must be enrolled in Firehouse Rewards program to earn points. Offer valid through July 3 and applies only to pickup orders.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. For the third consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,200 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$60+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

