National Survey Debunks Celebrity Endorsements with Nearly 60% of Adults Claiming Medical Professionals are their Go-To Source for Weight Loss Info

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surprising results in a new national survey find that consumers rarely trust popular celebrity endorsements for weight loss programs. In fact, according to the survey, conducted by LeanMD, Inc., nearly 60% of adults say medical professionals are their go-to-source for weight loss information. Although the weight loss industry paid out multi-million dollar sums to celebrities for their endorsements last year, including the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Marie Osmond and Dan Marino, the survey uncovered the fact that less than 2% of consumers are inclined to take their advice.

Less surprisingly, the survey found that men and women across all age, regional and economic demographics, have attempted to lose weight. Over one third of respondents have lost between ten and 25 pounds in their lifetime.

LeanMD, Inc. is a medically supported weight loss program that features a mobile app and offers patients a way to lose weight safely and effectively. Additional findings from their survey of 1,022 adults age 18 to 65 from across the US include:

21.7% credit friends & family for advice; 18.2% said Social Media (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat);

When it comes to trustworthiness, 73% of respondents said yes, their doctor and physician are the source they trust the most for weight loss advice;

for weight loss advice; Almost 20% of respondents have lost fifty or more pounds in their lifetime.

"Although the weight loss industry pours incredible amounts of money into celebrity endorsements, we were not surprised to find most adults prefer to get their medical advice from a medical professional," said Dr. Mark Musco, co-founder, CEO & Chief Medical Officer of LeanMD. "When we look at a patient, we see the entire person, including their lab results, medical history, body composition analysis, and more. As medical providers, we have access to all the tools needed to maximize patients' metabolism and help them reach optimum health levels. For example, we can check hormone levels, thyroid function and other key metrics; and we can prescribe medications to help the patient manage hunger safely."

Dr. Musco adds that losing weight can be risky – especially if the patient has known (or unknown) health conditions and it is important to have weight loss and vital signs monitored consistently, to ensure weight loss is accomplished safely.

About LeanMD, Inc.

LeanMD is a medically supported weight loss program that features a mobile app and offers patients a way to lose weight safely and effectively. Today, LeanMD has locations throughout California, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Texas and Oregon, with new markets scheduled to launch. Learn more at www.leanmd.com.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12793274

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE LeanMD, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.leanmd.com

