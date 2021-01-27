National Survey Finds Lag in Cervical Cancer Screening and Information for Hispanic and Black Women

"This new study demonstrates the importance in giving all women information that they can use in as many platforms as possible. No one source of information is sufficient. We need to recognize the importance of expanding information about Pap tests, HPV and Cervical cancer risk," concluded Dr. Delgado.

Cervical cancer is the only gynecological cancer for which there is a screening test — the Pap test. Nevertheless, Black and Hispanic women continue to have the highest incidence rates of cervical cancer1 and the highest age adjusted mortality rates (3.2 and 2.4 per 100,000 respectively) for cervical cancer.2 A recent national study by the Healthy Americas Foundation and the Alliance found that a larger proportion of Hispanic women (13.5%) have never had a Pap test, compared to non-Hispanic Black (11.7%) and non-Hispanic White (5.9%) women.

Given the rates of cervical cancer among Hispanic women it is concerning that Hispanic women are less likely than non-Hispanic Black and White women to have a healthcare provider talk to them about a Pap test or HPV. Additionally, non-Hispanic Black women are the least likely to have a healthcare provider talk to them about cervical cancer. Furthermore, among women who have had a Pap test, Hispanic women receive their first Pap test at later ages, with 9.1% of Hispanic women getting their first Pap above the age of 30, compared to 7.2% and 6.2% for non-Hispanic Black and White women, respectively (see figure below).

The study also surveyed health providers on their positions regarding screening and cervical cancer. It found that 99% of providers say that, with some very few exceptions due to patient age or level of sexual activity, women should have both Pap and HPV tests. Further, 96% of providers say it is beneficial to get both done in the same visit and only 18% say HPV screening is sufficient alone to screen for cervical cancer. Thus, it is crucial for all adult women to get screened for cervical cancer with both Pap and HPV tests, and especially for this information to get to Hispanic and Black communities.

Methodology Statement. NORC at the University of Chicago conducted the Cervical Cancer Study on behalf of the Healthy Americas Foundation and the National Alliance of Hispanic Health using NORC's AmeriSpeak® Panel and Dynata's nonprobability online opt-in panel for the sample sources. The study also utilized the Dynata Health Provider panel to interview GPs and OBGYNs. The study obtained a representative sample of white, Black, and Hispanic women between the ages of 21-65 and a sample of health care providers in order to measure opinions and attitudes regarding cervical cancer, Pap testing, HPV screening, and HPV vaccines. AmeriSpeak®, is a large probability-based panel funded and operated by NORC at the University of Chicago. The December Survey included 1900 interviews: 534 White females (ages 21-65), 587 Black females (ages 21-65), 470 Hispanic females (ages 30-65), and 309 Hispanic females (ages 21-29). For the healthcare providers study 558 interviews were collected.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance).

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the best health for all. For more information, about the Alliance please visit www.healthyamericas.org or call the Alliance's Su Familia National Hispanic Family Health Helpline at 1-866-783-2645.

About the Healthy Americas Foundation.

The Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF) is a U.S. based national non-governmental 501(c)(3) organization that strives to improve and further the health of individuals and families in their communities throughout the Americas. For more information about HAF, please visit www.healthyamericasfund.org.

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

