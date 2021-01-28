National Taiwan University Hospital Presents Data on Nu.Q™ Assay Performance at the World Conference on Lung Cancer

The poster presentation given by Dr. Tung-Ming Tsai of the National Taiwan University Hospital will be featured in the WCLC's Screening and Early Detection session and is entitled " Circulating Nucleosomes in Lung Cancer Diagnosis following Low-Dose Computed Tomography ". The key message from the presentation is that, based on an interim analysis of a subset of subjects in an ongoing study, Nu.Q™ assays could help identify non-cancerous nodules following a scan thereby reducing unnecessary biopsies by as much as 32%.

Watch a short interview where Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Jake Micallef discusses the results - https://youtu.be/QbC7eJKw3pQ

Professor Chen Jin-Shing, Principal Investigator of the study said "The results of this interim analysis of a subset of our 1,200-subject study are very promising. Low-Dose Computed tomography (LDCT) is the widely accepted standard for screening of individuals at high risk of lung cancer. However, LDCT has several limitations including poor specificity (high false positives). Results from this study suggest that Nucleosomes and Histone PTMs may discriminate well between non-cancerous benign nodules versus early-stage lung cancer (stages 0, I and II) in non-familial lung cancer history patients. The ability to distinguish between cancerous and non-cancerous nodules could reduce both unnecessary biopsies and the frequency of radiation exposure from repeated LDCT scanning. To accomplish this result through a non-invasive blood test would be an important step forward in lung cancer screening. We look forward to completing the study and publishing our findings in the coming months."

Dr. Jasmine Kway, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Volition said "Lung cancer remains the deadliest of all the cancers and there is a high unmet clinical need for improved diagnosis. We are hopeful that our Nu.Q™ assays can help identify non-cancerous nodules following a scan. We are delighted that our world-renowned collaborators are presenting this data at such a prestigious conference and share our collaborator's excitement to complete this study and share the findings at scientific conferences later this year."

The abstract can be found here.

To view the poster presentation video please register for the WCLC here

About the Study

A large-scale lung cancer study is being conducted under the supervision of Professor Chen Jin-Shing in the Department of Surgery of the prestigious National Taiwan University Hospital ("NTUH"). The study will include 1,200 subjects receiving LDCT scans, including 1,000 with lung cancer. Collection commenced in the summer of 2019 and will be completed in May 2021. This interim analysis is based on a subset of 220 subjects.

For further details please contact [email protected].

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with a small laboratory in California and additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website volition.com or connect with us via:

