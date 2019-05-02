National Teacher Appreciation Day Freebies and Deals

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Teacher Appreciation Day is on May 7 this year and many companies are stepping up to honor the educators who have helped mold our minds. Shopping and trends expert, Sara Skirboll, says, "Retailers, restaurants and other services are offering exclusive deals and freebies for teachers across the nation. Teachers everywhere can benefit from huge savings on everything from food and clothing to fitness packages and technology products."

The time has come to celebrate the unsung heroes of the classroom, and RetailMeNot has compiled a full list of these exclusive offers. Check out The Real Deal for the full list of deals, as well as other discounts that teachers can take advantage of all year long.

