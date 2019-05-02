National Teacher Appreciation Day Freebies and Deals
RetailMeNot lists the exclusive offers for educators everywhere
May 02, 2019, 07:32 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Teacher Appreciation Day is on May 7 this year and many companies are stepping up to honor the educators who have helped mold our minds. Shopping and trends expert, Sara Skirboll, says, "Retailers, restaurants and other services are offering exclusive deals and freebies for teachers across the nation. Teachers everywhere can benefit from huge savings on everything from food and clothing to fitness packages and technology products."
The time has come to celebrate the unsung heroes of the classroom, and RetailMeNot has compiled a full list of these exclusive offers. Check out The Real Deal for the full list of deals, as well as other discounts that teachers can take advantage of all year long.
- Adobe: Teachers can get up to 80% off on Adobe products, all year long.
- Amazon: Teachers with an .edu email address can enjoy an Amazon Student membership for free for six months. Similar to Amazon Prime, teachers will get free 2-day shipping, textbook discounts and more.
- Apple: Teacher can get discounts of up to $200 on computers and accessories through the Apple Education Store.
- Banana Republic: Show your valid teacher ID in stores to get 15% off.
- Barnes & Noble: Take part in the B&N Educators program to receive 20% off the publisher's list price on all purchases for the classroom. Bonus: On Educator Appreciation Days, you'll get up to 25% off.
- Chick-fil-A: Bring your faculty ID to select locations for a free sandwich between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close on May 8, educators can get a BOGO deal at Chipotle. If you're a teacher, faculty member or are on staff and have the school ID to prove it, enjoy a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of a regular order.
- Kayla Itsines: Teachers get 20% off their exercise membership!
- LOFT: The LOFT Loves Teachers program gets you 15% off full-price purchases, special teachers-only sweepstakes opportunities and fun teacher appreciation nights!
- McDonald's: Check with your local McDonald's, but we've seen reports of some locations offering a free chicken McNuggets 6-piece meal to teachers with a valid ID.
- Michaels: Get 15% off all of your in-store purchases with your school ID.
- Office Depot & Office Max: Teachers can save 10% on most classroom supplies.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Teachers get a free fountain drink or cookie with the purchase of a sandwich or salad.
- Staples: Join the Teachers Rewards program, and you'll receive 2% back in rewards on all purchases made by Staples Rewards members who link to your account.
- West Elm: With a valid teacher ID, you'll receive 15% off your purchases.
