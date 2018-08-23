National Toilet Paper Day: The Evolution of Wiping

News provided by

American Standard

14:54 ET

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Standard, part of LIXIL Americas, recognizes the evolution of wiping on National Toilet Paper Day, August 26. Bidet seats reduce the amount of toilet paper needed by at least 75 percent, while cleaning better than toilet paper. American Standard SpaLet Bidet seats enable users to achieve superior individualized cleansing and comfort. 

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Nora DePalma, O'Reilly DePalma

For LIXIL Americas - American Standard, DXV, GROHE

(770) 772-4726

nora.depalma@betterpr.com

National Toilet Paper Day: The Evolution of Wiping
National Toilet Paper Day: The Evolution of Wiping

SOURCE American Standard

Also from this source

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

National Toilet Paper Day: The Evolution of Wiping

News provided by

American Standard

14:54 ET