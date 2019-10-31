National Use Your Gift Card Day™ to Take Place on January 18, 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans left $1 billion in gift cards unspent last year, just by forgetting about them in wallets, purses or desk drawers. It's a problem with a solution. For the first time ever, gift cards are getting their own "remember to use" day on the national calendar – January 18, 2020. National Use Your Gift Card Day™ will take place the third Saturday in January every year following the holidays when gift cards are on the top of the wish list.

UseYourGiftCard.com is launching this holiday season and will be dedicated to helping consumers make the most of their gift cards with deals and offers – all in one place. Retail, restaurants and all gift card providers will have the opportunity to provide special promotions and incentives for redeeming gift cards on National Use Your Gift Card Day, which consumers will find at www.useyourgiftcard.com. Merchants will also be able to offer additional deals on the website throughout the year to re-engage with gift card recipients.

"Although gift cards are a favorite gift, the fact that so many go unused sparked the concept," said Tracy Tilson, Founder of UseYourGiftCard.com.™ "National Use Your Gift Card Day was developed not just as a one-day reminder to use gift cards, but as a year-round online platform with expert tips on how to maximize them."

According to a consumer sentiment survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, gift cards ranked as the second-most given gift (56 percent) for the holidays in 2018.

"We're pleased to add National Use Your Gift Card Day to the 2020 edition of Chase's Calendar of Events," said Holly McGuire, Senior Editor. "This observance joins such days as Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday, and others."

It's simple to participate in National Use Your Gift Card Day:

Step 1 – Locate all unspent gift cards, even ones left with a small balance.

Locate all unspent gift cards, even ones left with a small balance. Step 2 – Check UseYourGiftCard.com to see which gift card providers are participating in National Use Your Gift Card Day to save money on purchases.

Check UseYourGiftCard.com to see which gift card providers are participating in National Use Your Gift Card Day to save money on purchases. Step 3 – Make a shopping or dining plan to use them.

For more information, visit www.useyourgiftcard.com or contact info@useyourgiftcard.com.

About National Use Your Gift Card Day

National Use Your Gift Card Day is an American shopping holiday held the third Saturday each January. National Use Your Gift Card Day was created to remind consumers to use their unused gift cards before they are forgotten.

About UseYourGiftCard.com

UseYourGiftCard.com is a hub offering consumers special shopping deals and incentives, and helpful tips on how to use and maximize savings when shopping with gift cards.

Media Contact:

Jackie Rodriguez, Tilson PR

jrodriguez@tilsonpr.com

561-998-1995

SOURCE UseYourGiftCard.com

Related Links

http://www.useyourgiftcard.com

