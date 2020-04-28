National Video Tribute for the Entire Class of 2020

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- May 1st marks the beginning of graduation season for college and high school seniors. Sadly, in the blink of an eye, seniors have had to forego their spring semester, enjoying time with friends, sports, activities, proms, and formals and most will not participate in the traditional milestone of a formal graduation ceremony.

To honor this special group, Tribute.co is hosting a single platform for people to record inspirational videos to any and all from the Class of 2020, www.Tribute.co/Classof2020. . It is a place they can always go back to and watch videos from family, friends, celebrities, athletes, musicians, and influencers.

Videos can be any length and any type of format - spoken words, songs, or mini commencement speeches. They should share inspiration, words of wisdom or encouragement to this very special group of young men and women. The videos can be recorded directly on the site or uploaded from any device.

When sharing on social media, use the unique hashtag, #Tributeto2020.

