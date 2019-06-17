National Western Life names Chad Tope as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross R. Moody, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLGI) announced the hiring of Chad J. Tope as the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of NWLGI, effective immediately.

"National Western Life conducted a very thorough search for an industry leading executive with extensive experience in all aspects of life and annuity product distribution," said Mr. Moody. "Chad's extensive experience is a perfect match for our desire to strategically build and expand our product sales."

Mr. Tope, an esteemed industry leader, is highly regarded for his expertise in life insurance and annuity products. He was most recently the President of Distribution for Annuities and Individual Life for Voya Financial and previously had been with ING for twenty-three years. Mr. Moody noted, "Chad's background and experience align exceptionally well with National Western Life's growth initiatives and we are excited to add an individual of his caliber to the organization."

About National Western Life:

National Western Life Group, Inc. ("Company") is the parent organization of NWLIC. Founded in 1956, NWLIC is a stock life insurance company offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. NWLIC has 273 employees and approximately 27,000 contracted independent agents, brokers, and consultants. At March 31, 2019, the Company maintained consolidated total assets of $12.6 billion, stockholders' equity of $2.0 billion, and life insurance inforce of $24.6 billion.

