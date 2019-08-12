National Western Life Welcomes New Senior Vice President, Head of Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross R. Moody, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLGI) along with Chad J. Tope, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of National Western Life Insurance Company (NWLIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of NWLGI, have announced the expansion of the sales and marketing division with the hiring of James J. Ryan, Sr. as Senior Vice President, Head of Sales, effective immediately.

Mr. Ryan brings over 25 years of successful sales leadership and expertise in building and leading high-performance organizations in financial services, wealth management, insurance, and investments. Mr. Ryan has held senior sales leadership and relationship management roles with Lincoln Financial, Prudential Financial and Sun Life of Canada, and most recently, he served as Head of Sales for Life Insurance at Voya Financial.

About National Western Life:

National Western Life Group, Inc. ("Company") is the parent organization of NWLIC. Founded in 1956, NWLIC is a stock life insurance company offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. NWLIC has 284 employees and approximately 27,000 contracted independent agents, brokers, and consultants. At June 30, 2019, the Company maintained consolidated total assets of $12.6 billion, stockholders' equity of $2.1 billion, and life insurance inforce of $24.1 billion.

