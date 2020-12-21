National Women's Business Council Releases 2020 Annual Report

This year, NWBC also launched #WebinarWednesday, a monthly, multi-series webinar that serves as a platform for women entrepreneurs and business owners to connect them to key advocates, experts, and useful resources that can help bolster their knowledge and skills and elevate their entrepreneurial potential. This series garnered media attention and helped the Council fulfill its critical mission of advocating for and supporting women business owners and entrepreneurs.

"I am proud to report that amidst this unprecedented global pandemic, the Council connected with more than 33,000 people", said NWBC Chair Liz Sara. "The advice and policy recommendations that follow in this Annual Report — from impact investing to women's participation in the SBIR and STTR programs to access to rural broadband — reflect our many conversations with women business owners, stakeholders, and government officials across the country. These policy recommendations will work to redress economic inequities, spur innovation, and increase opportunity for women business owners and entrepreneurs."

Read the 2020 Annual Report

HERE

Contact:

Temren Wroge

202-738-3523

[email protected]

SOURCE National Women's Business Council

Related Links

http://www.nwbc.gov

