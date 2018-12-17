Nationally known Trial Attorney Geoffrey Fieger to Represent Family in Freezer Death Case

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Geoffrey Fieger and the family of Kenneka Jenkins will hold a press conference on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the filing of a $50 Million Dollar Lawsuit against the Crowne Plaza Hotel and others.

The press conference will be held in the conference room Atlantic Aviation Services. (Chicago Midway Airport), 6150 South Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638 (773)582-5720 .

The lawsuit alleges that the Crowne Plaza Hotel, and others, were negligent in causing the freezing death of Kenneka Jenkins, age 19.

Fieger, who recently won a $53 Million Dollar Verdict against the University of Chicago stated:

"The events surrounding Kenneka's death are well established and tragic. The family wants justice and wants to hold those responsible for Kenneka's horrible death. I also want to investigate the possibility that after Kenneka wandered into the unlocked freezer, the freezer door was locked behind her, making it impossible for her to escape."

The family will be present for photo-ops.

