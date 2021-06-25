Nationally Recognized Environmental Firm Expands Partnership: Attracts Prominent Former Troutman, Pepper Partner and Elevates Two Lawyers to Partnership Positions.

ATLANTA, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazmarek Mowrey Cloud Laseter LLP (KMCL), a nationally recognized law firm focused on environmental and energy law, announced today that prominent environmental attorney Greg Blount, formerly a partner at Troutman Pepper, has joined the firm as a Partner in the firm's Atlanta office. The Firm also announced that two of its outstanding existing lawyers, Shelly Jacobs Ellerhorst and Jennifer Simon, are being elevated to the Partnership.

Blount has a national environmental practice with a wide range of retail clients facing increasing scrutiny and enforcement over their management of retail and pharmaceutical wastes. He also has long standing relationships with the U.S. Poultry sector and southeastern based manufacturing clients, which includes support of their trades associations in environmental policy matters.

Ellerhorst leads KMCL's representation of the State of Georgia on many aspects of its ongoing "water wars" with, primarily, Florida and Alabama, including in pending litigation in multiple federal district courts. She also represents a number of manufacturing and other clients on a wide range of environmental matters, with particular focus on litigation, enforcement and compliance.

Simon is integral to KMCL's burgeoning litigation practice centering on a family of chemical compounds known as PFAS, including helping to manage over 600 active cases in which the firm represents clients. PFAS litigation has quickly become one of the fastest growing focal points in environmental litigation. Simon also has extensive experience with appellate litigation on issues involving national environmental rulemakings, and on complex hazardous waste remediation issues.

"We are thrilled that Shelly and Jennifer will help our partnership continue to thrive in the future," said KMCL's Bob Mowrey. He added that Greg Blount's arrival is a great development for the firm: "Greg is a first-rate attorney with a stellar reputation and significant client relationships that will help further cement our firm's preeminence." Mowrey commented on the scope of Blount's national work on issues facing manufacturers and others related to PFAS, and issues tied to proper management of retail and pharmaceutical hazardous waste. "Greg was absolutely at the front edge of an avalanche of enforcement challenges facing that industry and has done a remarkable job building that practice. He's earned the trust of major clients such as CVS, Alberston's, and Tractor Supply, to name a few of the household brands."

Blount said: "I've admired KMCL for many years as it was formed by a group of lawyers I've long known very well. Those lawyers had deep roots in major law firm practices but decided to build a truly outstanding firm on a boutique, entrepreneurial platform that I find very appealing." He added that KMCL was one of the first environmental practices to successfully develop a boutique platform. "The firm has more than proven the success of this model, because it offers so much value, focus, and expertise for clients," he said.

KMCL is a preeminent boutique environmental and energy law firm founded by nationally known environmental lawyers who were formerly partners of Am-Law 100 law firms. KMCL's boutique platform provides clients with unparalleled expertise, creativity, and value.

KMCL serves clients nationwide including Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized business and industry, utilities, and state and local governments. The firm focuses on environmental and energy matters, including providing regulatory, transactional, and strategic advice; defending clients against agency enforcement matters; and handling complex environmental, energy, and toxic tort litigation.

KMCL's offices are located in Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

KMCL is recognized as a leading environmental practice in prominent law firm ranking guides, including U.S. News Best Law Firms, and Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business.

