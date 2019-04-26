Nationally Recognized Expert In Consumerism Joins Henry Ford Health System

An industry leader with more than three decades of experience in business strategy and development, marketing and communications, Duvall comes to Henry Ford from Novant Health, Inc., a multi-state hospital system headquartered in Charlotte, NC, nationally recognized for its pioneering design in the healthcare consumer experience.

Duvall served as Novant's Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications Officer since 2013 and has led consumer-centric disruption for the system's fifteen hospitals and more than 400 clinics across four states. He joins Henry Ford at a time when the health system is expanding its own commitment to disrupt the healthcare experience for its patients and insurance company members across Michigan and beyond.

"We have long known that healthcare customers want convenient, digital choices," said Lassiter. "They also want the kind of personalized, heartfelt experience that leaves them wanting to recommend Henry Ford to their family and friends. David's transformational thinking, innovative approach, and collaborative leadership will help us achieve both for the growing number of communities that we serve."

Duvall created high impact growth plans through the creation of a multi-disciplinary team of experts from industries including news and entertainment, banking and education, technology and telecommunications, to partner successfully with physicians and caregivers to revolutionize customer engagement. "I am thrilled to join a storied organization like Henry Ford," said Duvall. "To accelerate the kind of change our industry needs, we have to approach what we do from an entirely different lens. That often means building a uniquely gifted team, collectively dedicated to not only telling the unique stories of our customers, but also taking cues from some of the most iconic brands we have come to know."

Prior to joining Novant Health, Duvall co-founded Clarus Health, a healthcare strategy, communications and consulting agency. Before that, he served in executive roles in global marketing agencies including Publicis Healthcare Communications Group and WPP-Ogilvy CommonHealth.

A nationally recognized thought leader in change management and consumer engagement, Duvall's work has been highlighted by multiple societies and publications, including a lead article in the New England Journal of Medicine's (NEJM) Catalyst, entitled, "Consumer Engagement: New Tools and Capabilities for Health System Marketing." In 2017, the same year that article was published, the Health Management Academy recognized Novant Health as one of the most consumer-centric health systems in the country. Duvall was a chapter author in the March 2019 update to the seminal book, Kellogg on Branding in a Hyper-Connected World.

Duvall has a Master's in Business Administration from The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a Master's in Public Health from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Toledo. He was born within the Henry Ford Health System footprint and grew up in Monroe, MI.

