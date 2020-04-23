Nationally Recognized OB-GYN and Women's Health Expert Dr. Drai® Launches Complete Line of FDA-Approved Sexual Health Products for Men and Women: 'Momentum'

ATLANTA, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Moguls Founder, Dr. Draion Burch D.O. ("Dr. Drai"), recently announced the official launch of his complete line of personal intimacy and sexual health products: Momentum (https://feelthemoment.com/). Momentum Intimacy represents the FIRST series of FDA-approved condoms and lubricants specifically designed by a board-certified, practicing obstetrician and gynecologist, engineered to be both clinically effective and responsive to the needs of men and women. Dr. Drai is a nationally known medical personality and media force who has published multiple best-selling books, award winning blogs, popular digital products, and online training programs trusted by medical professionals across the nation.

"The inspiration behind Momentum is simple: I want people to find an exciting and vibrant sex life, while staying safe and healthy," said Dr. Drai. "We've designed intimacy products that help men and women enjoy great sex, while promoting safety, health and pleasure. Our website is also created with sexual health education in mind, filled with tips, blogs, and information that our customers will find useful. And finally – because it is a topic that is very important to me – we always give back to the community. A portion of the proceeds of Momentum sales are given to charities that serve both women and men affected by domestic violence."

Momentum represents high-performance, FDA-approved, premium personal-care intimacy products that meet or exceed the strictest industry standards.

Momentum: Individual Products Intended for Both Him and Her

Silicone-Based Lubricant: Vegan friendly and paraben free; hypoallergenic, dye and perfume-free; washes away with simple soap and water.

Vegan friendly and paraben free; hypoallergenic, dye and perfume-free; washes away with simple soap and water. Water-Based Lubricant: Vegan friendly and paraben free, with a hypoallergenic, dye and perfume-free formula; rinses away with simple, clean water.

Vegan friendly and paraben free, with a hypoallergenic, dye and perfume-free formula; rinses away with simple, clean water. Condoms: Superior quality latex to give him a perfect fit, yet offer a skin-to-skin feel; completely compatible and safe with both Momentum silicone and water-based lubricants; created to keep men and women safe from STIs and unwanted pregnancy.

Momentum: Boxed Experiences For Her and Him

For additional convenience, each separate product in the Momentum line is also available as an all-in-one box deal: Momentum Boxes for Her and Him. Each box contains every item needed for the perfect date night:

Momentum water and silicone-based lubricants.

Momentum condoms for safety and security.

A Momentum Blindfold, to add spice and surprise.

And a pair of Momentum Handcuffs, for ultimate fun.

About Momentum Intimacy Founder, Dr. Drai

Dr. Draion M. Burch, D.O. ("Dr. Drai") is a highly respected, board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist, and a nationally-recognized author, speaker, consultant, and go-to media expert on women's health and transgender health issues. As a pragmatic physician who offers endless charisma, high energy, and a larger-than-life personality, Dr. Drai often travels the country to meet with women one-on-one and in groups to provide healthcare instruction. Well-known for his compassionate and relatable bedside manner, Dr. Drai is also the founder and chief medical advisor of www.DrDrai.com, where he discusses actionable ideas and real-world strategies to help women take control of their health. Dr. Drai's on-point advice on off-the-wall questions about sexual health issues have led many to call him a "sexpert."

Over the years, Dr. Drai has transitioned from academic medicine to boutique medicine, and is the owner of Amare Concierge, the new standard of healthcare for women. In addition to his medical practice and entrepreneurship, Dr. Drai teaches other doctors and medical professionals how to monetize their medical degrees and utilize their medical acumen to grow their own business empires, through his Medical Moguls™ training program. Learn more about Dr. Drai's continuing work at: www.MedicalMoguls.com.

