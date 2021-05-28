Nationally Recognized 'Rest App' That Launched the Scientific Sleep Phenomenon Opens to Crowdfunding Investors

SARASOTA, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restflix, a science-backed streaming service designed for better and deeper sleep, has officially announced its crowdfunding campaign that will assist with the scaling processes that the brand has begun as a result of a recent period of intense growth. Livestrong.com voted Restflix the best sleep app to drift off to, while CNN had high praise calling it "...the kind of app you'll use every night". With demand for Restflix's products skyrocketing, the team behind the up-and-coming service is looking to leverage its crowdfunding campaign to retain users from across the world as the company expands.

Using the latest sleep-enhancing methods, Restflix provides users with calming sleepscape visuals, soothing binaural beats, sleep meditations, bedtime stories and more to ease users into new sleep patterns, combat insomnia, and improve overall health. To date, Restflix has been an entirely bootstrapped organization. The team is now raising funds to support expansion and continued growth. The proceeds of the crowdfunding round will be used to turbocharge growth by investing in product innovation and international expansion.

"Since our inception, we've had multiple users reaching out wanting to invest. Today's the day for those who have followed Restflix closely to be able to invest and join in the next stage of our amazing journey," said Kevin Hillman, founder and CEO of Restflix. "We're customer-obsessed, so it should come as no surprise that this campaign has been all about our customers. We simply wouldn't be where we are today without them."

Hillman founded Restflix in June 2020. In the face of a global pandemic and civil unrest, Hillman, who is also a father of two young boys, consistently struggled with achieving productive and restful sleep.

"As an insomniac myself, I built Restflix to solve a problem I understood on a personal level," said Hillman.

"I truly believe that you need to completely buy into any solution that you plan to bring to market. In other words, being a user yourself is essential to success. I use Restflix nightly and am thrilled to be able to help others who share the same problem."

Restflix uniquely leverages proven and exciting technology and binaural beats to harness the brain's responsiveness to sound. By doing so, Restflix's videos can effectively alter the brain's degree of arousal. The company has worked with Doctors and other sleep professionals in the space to produce original content for the app. All of the content is created to help users fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. As the Restflix team progresses with its crowdfunding efforts, the team plans on furthering the development of its streaming service to enhance the overall user experience.

"Our vision is to create an unparalleled sleep experience that helps people across the world access better and deeper sleep. We couldn't be more excited about this journey," said Hillman.

To contribute to Restflix's crowdfunding campaign, please visit https://republic.co/restflix.

About Restflix

Restflix is a streaming service offering relaxing video content designed to better a user's sleep cycle. The company is focused on creating better and deeper sleep. With 20+ personalized channels, Restflix aims to solve the ever-increasing problem of sleep disorders in America. Learn more at Restflix.com and download Restflix on your nearest streaming device.

