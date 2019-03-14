Nationally Syndicated Personality Alex El Genio Lucas Honored With Rabio Ink's 2019 Medallas De Cortez Award

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MLC Media A leading Spanish Language media company announced today that its own Alex "El Genio" Lucas was awarded the 2019 Medallas de Cortez award for Syndicated/National Personality of the Year. The awards ceremony, which recognizes and honors excellence in all areas of Hispanic radio, took place on Tuesday, March 12th at the Annual Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami, FL.

"Our team at MLC Media could not be happier for Alex for this well-deserved honor given by such an institution in the Hispanic Radio industry as is Radio Ink," says MLC Media's CEO Carlos Moncada. "Alex is a pioneer in Spanish radio where his passion and commitment for the art of broadcasting translates to the commitment he has for his community and loyal audience. And what better time to be honored than when he is celebrating his 30-year career anniversary. Congratulations Alex."

"Thank you Radio Ink for this amazing recognition," says Alex Lucas. "I share this with all my co-workers who are part of the show. Thank you also to our radio listeners that allow us to enter their homes who listen to us at home, at work, or in the car. Thank you to the sponsors who trust me their products and brands. Thanks to my family for the support, especially to my children who are the motor that keeps me going. And lastly, thank you to who has always supported me and offered his friendship, Mr. Carlos Moncada."

The Medallas de Cortez Awards represent a celebration of Hispanic Radio commemorating its talented professionals across the industry. The Medallas de Cortez awards are named in honor of Raoul A. Cortez, founder of the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States, KCOR/San Antonio, in 1946.

About MLC Media Services

MLC Media Services produces and distributes Spanish Language Syndicated Programs across 500+ stations in the US and Mexico. Its premier programs include El Show de Alex 'El Genio' Lucas, Armida y La Flaka, El Show de Chiquibaby, El Cotorreo con Carlos Alvarez, La Diva de Mexico, Rollo Deportivo con Ricardo Celis, El Show de Toño, and Somos Ana Alicia y Julieta that currently reach over 10 Million people monthly with radio and social media.

www.mlcsmedia.com

For Syndication Sales Contact: Jose Villafane at jose@mlcsmedia.com

For Syndication Affiliations Contact: David Bello at david@enleaire.audio

Related Images

mlc-media.png

MLC Media

MLC Media Company Logo

image2.png

image3.png

SOURCE MLC Media

Related Links

http://www.mlcsmedia.com

