Nation's Biggest Dinosaur Experience Returns to Classic Indoor Format with Hometown Texas Engagements, Tickets on Sale Now

The return of the classic Jurassic Quest experience in Texas will mark the first indoor shows since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Jurassic Quest Drive Thru®, which began touring in June 2020 as a response to COVID-19 regulations and has since welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors, continues to operate in select cities this summer.

Jurassic Quest will open in Texas with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, the "Triceratots" kiddie area, face painting, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more. Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and "deep dive" into the "Ancient Oceans" exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon! Meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops – and, you may even catch one of our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty!

Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

TICKETS & LOGISTICS

Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com or on site, and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site for $5 each, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12). Green screen and face painting are available at a separate cost. Entry is free for children under age 2.

Event: Jurassic Quest







Admission: Tickets available online. Cost for entry (OFFPEAK / PEAK):

KIDS & ADULTS: $19 / $22



SENIORS: $18 / $20



KIDS UNLIMITED RIDES (INCLUDES ENTRY): $33 / $36

ACTIVITY TICKETS ON SITE: $5

PREMIUM ACTIVITIES (FACE PAINTING & GREEN SCREEN PHOTO): $15

Offpeak hours are weekdays (all day) and weekends after 3pm.

Free entry for children under 2.







Where: Ford Park NRG Center, Hall A

5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054

Beaumont, TX 77705 Friday, Aug. 13 (9am-8pm)





When: Saturday, Aug. 7 (9am-8pm) Saturday, Aug. 14 (9am-8pm)

Sunday, Aug. 8 (9am-5pm) Sunday, Aug. 15 (9am-6pm)





Press RSVP FOR OPENING DAY PRESS VISITS

Preview: (BEAUMONT) FRIDAY, AUG. 6: 3-5pm during Friends & Family preview (not open to public)

(HOUSTON) FRIDAY, AUG. 13: 8-9am before public opening

Other interviews / visit times available upon request. Live and in-studio interviews available.

A SAFE & FANTASTIC JURASSIC QUEST

We care about the safety of our guests and crew. So guests can focus on the fun, we have implemented enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the event. We continuously monitor and implement public health recommendations and local regulations. All guests and crew are subject to any governmental or venue restrictions. Some experiences may not be available in all cities due to capacity, health, or safety regulations.

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada and sold over one million tickets in 2019, and has hosted over 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru touring throughout the country since June 2020. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com .

Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick, Park Ranger Marty, Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops are registered trademarks of Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Jurassic Quest Inc

