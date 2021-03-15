Nation's First Public Medical School and Hospital Launches New Upskilling Initiative to Meet Growing Demand for Medical Imaging

GALVESTON, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) today announced a new partnership with the College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), the largest provider of allied health training in Texas, to provide a new "learn and earn" track to radiology careers for currently employed certified medical assistants. The new employer-centric six-month program, which will be offered at no cost to learners, leads to a Limited Medical X-Ray Technologist Certificate along with broader roles at UTMB.

"Fighting a pandemic requires an unprecedented commitment to training and supporting the next generation of healthcare workers," said Angie Bush, Administrative Director of Radiology at UTMB. "Investing in our talent is crucial to meeting the constantly evolving healthcare needs of our state. This new partnership with CHCP will not only improve the quality of patient care, but also create new pathways for employees to pursue fulfilling and high-earning healthcare careers."

Amid the pandemic, demand for radiologic technologists has continued to rise: the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that demand is projected to grow 7 percent in the coming decade, faster than other jobs in America.

This 26-week program leverages prior learning through student's workplace knowledge as medical assistants to shorten the typical length of training by more than half. Employees take classes virtually to accommodate their work schedules, allowing them to continue to earn their current wages while taking the employer paid program. The program has a unique and innovative clinical training component that takes place at the employee's location and counts toward paid working hours, furthering the "learn and earn" mission of the partnership which is a part of the Employer Sponsored Online Program Partnership (ESOPP).

"Working learners with complicated lives, require solutions that can accommodate their need for flexibility," said Tonya Brightmon, Vice President of Program and Partnership Development at CHCP. "This partnership is a game-changer for medical assistants looking to move up the career ladder while continuing to serve on the frontlines of the healthcare workforce."

About UTMB

For more than 125 years, UTMB has stood with Texas—training the health care workforce; helping make the state a leader in advancing the understanding and treatment of illness and injury; serving as a major provider of healthcare for Texans and their families; and innovating the future of how care is delivered. What began as one hospital and medical school building in Galveston is now a major academic health sciences center of global influence, with medical, nursing, health professions and graduate biomedical schools; a world-renowned research enterprise; and a growing, comprehensive health system with hospitals on four campuses and a network of clinics. Today, UTMB has a $3.3 billion annual statewide economic impact, in terms of business volume, personal income and durable goods purchases. More than 46,000 jobs in Texas are directly or indirectly attributed to UTMB.

About CHCP

As a leader in allied healthcare education and workforce training, the College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) helps learners develop the skills they need throughout their life to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP faculty and partner network of over 1,500 employers help provide real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed in their careers. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online, and hybrid accredited program offerings give students, who are often working and taking care of family, the flexible options they need to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu.

SOURCE College of Health Care Professions (CHCP)

Related Links

http://www.chcp.edu

