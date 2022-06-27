NATION'S LARGEST LINE OF NEIGHBORHOOD MAGAZINES RELAUNCHED UNDER NEW BRAND, STROLL

"Only a few people knew [our magazines] were products of a single company. With this rebrand, we're changing that." Tweet this

"We produce the official magazine for hundreds of America's most affluent neighborhoods in 48 states. For almost two decades, each one has had its own brand name so only a few people knew they were products of a single company. With this rebrand, we're changing that," said Hixon. "Stroll will now be known nationally as the premium line of magazines it is. Thank you to the thousands of local businesses that support this luxury print product that continues to build community."

Stroll magazines will all follow the same visual branding but will be customized to each neighborhood. Every issue will include the name of the neighborhood on the cover and, as has been the case since the product's launch in 2004, will be filled with stories and photos about the residents within the community. To learn more about Stroll, visit strollmag.com.

About The N2 Company

Founded in 2004, The N2 Company helps businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800+ custom publications – and more opening every week . Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit The N2 Company online at www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Real Producers, BeLocal, Medical Professionals, and Hyport Digital.

Media Contact:

Claire Barham

[email protected]

SOURCE The N2 Company