Nations Lending Brings on Two New Branches in North Texas and Southern California

Herd has grown his teams and expanded his mortgage business into multiple markets over the past eight years and has consistently overseen at least $60 million in annual production volume. He is an expert at ensuring U.S. veterans receive all the benefits of homeownership they deserve through VA loans, but also serves a broader mortgage clientele with conventional, FHA and other home loans tailored to each borrower's unique financial situation.

"Casey is a consummate professional and has already shown the ability to grow his business from the ground up," said Nino Saso, West Division Sales Manager. "Nations has support systems in place for top producing leaders like Casey to amplify the good work they're already doing. We're confident he and his teams are going to continue to scale and continue to grow here."

Herd comes to Nations after time at Wells Fargo, Citywide Home Loans and Sierra Pacific. His teams in Farmer's Branch, a suburb of Dallas, in Orange County stand ready to help home buyers and homeowners find the best possible financing on their next home purchase or refinance.

"I believe in providing my team the best technology and tools so that our originators can give our clients award-winning service," Herd said. "Nations saw that what we are doing is working and showed me all the ways the company could support our branch business, so we grow together. It's all about transparency and true partnership at Nations, which is refreshing."

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout its 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

